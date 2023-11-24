Skip To Content
    All The Best Black Friday Sex Toy Deals

    Because the only thing better than getting off with a new favorite toy is getting off *and* knowing you saved money.

    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. Up to 75% off at Vush on IG-worthy sex toys and intimate wellness accessories.

    Vush

    Discounts already applied. Plus, nab a free Empress 2 clitoral vacuum vibrator on orders $70+!

    Get the Majesty 2 wand vibrator here, the Rose 2 bullet vibrator here, and see the rest of the collection here.

    2. *And* 70% off the best-selling Empress 2 clitoral vacuum vibrator, which has over 2500 reviews for its whisper-quiet design, waterproof vibes, and 5 intensity levels.

    Models holding pink suction vibrator
    Vush

    Discounts already applied. Plus, nab a free Empress 2 clitoral vacuum vibrator on orders $70+!

    Promising reviews: "Absolutely incredible. The silicone is so buttery & soft, amazing quality. Love that it’s small enough to take away on travel. Has helped a lot with my self worth & love!" —Freya P.

    "I finally bit the bullet and bought this product after hearing SO many good reviews. The hype was worth it. I love the options of different settings, it's so easy to hold and use, and it definitely gets me where I want to be! Highly recommend if you have troubles finishing your 'spot'." —Holly L.

    Get it from Vush for $48 (originally $160).

    3. Up to 50% off site-wide on the the innovative Pleasure Air technology clitoral stimulators by Womanizer.

    Model holding light blue suction vibrator in shower
    @womanizerglobal / Via instagram.com

    Discounts already applied. Plus, get a free Womanizer toy with every $150+ purchase! Deals end on Dec. 4, 2023. 

    Get the Womanizer OG g-spot toy here and check out the rest of the selection here.

    4. 30% off Fun Factory's luxury sex toy and wellness collection.

    @funfactoryusa / Via instagram.com, @funfactoryusa / Via instagram.com

    Plus, get 10% off partner brands, like Liberator and Spareparts. Discounts already applied. Deals end Nov. 29, 2023.

    Get the Nōs vibrating cock ring here, the Boss realistic dildo here, and check out the entire selection here!

    5. 30% off the Bi Stronic Fusion — most recently featured on Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room, it's a rabbit vibrator that combines the best of both worlds with a pulsing, thrusting shaft and "fluttering wings" to stimulate the clit for intense dual-action play.

    @funfactoryusa / Via instagram.com, Netflix

    Discounts already applied. Deals end Nov. 29, 2023.

    There are eight speeds and eight patterns for a total of up to 64 combinations to explore.

    Promising review: "I have had this toy for three YEARS and it’s given me countless orgasms! It still works like the first day I got it and it’s been with me ever since... This dildo is the most amazing creation I ever experienced, I could be alone on an island for a year and literally only bring this toy with me. It’s helped me show my partners how I like it and be more sexy in the bedroom bringing in my favorite toy. This is the only dildo I had until last week (I finally went to go try something new) and still I think this one is the best. I call it my Prince Charming 😂😂😂" —Kiki

    Get it from Fun Factory for $139.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors).

    6. 30% off the Limba Flex, a tapered silicone dildo designed with a poseable shaft, so you can bend and angle it for customizable pleasure. Perfect for solo *and* couples' play...and definitely test it out in a harness 🤫.

    @funfactoryusa / Via instagram.com, Fun Factory

    Discounts already applied. Deals end 11/30/2022.

    The small version is 4.7 inches long (4.3 insertable length) and 1.1 inches wide, whereas the medium version is 6.8 inches long (6.69 insertable length) and 1.2 inches wide.

    Promising review: "I finally decided I not only wanted, but, needed a dildo. I loved the idea of being able the change the shape of the Limba Flex to whatever I was in the mood for. I got the medium, and when I first opened it I was a little underwhelmed. It had less girth than what I was expecting but hey, let's do this. Super comfortable, flexes the way you want it, and gets the job done. I'm beyond impressed and am excited to have it in my repertoire." —Whitney M.

    Get it from Fun Factory for $41.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in three sizes).

    7. 20% off the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 — this new and improved version of the beloved Satisfyer Pro 2 boasts an all-silicone design, two independent motors to control the classic no-contact air pulsation *and* the newly added vibration modes. Plus, an interchangeable "liquid air" cap to deliver more unique sensations to your clit!

    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I have this vibe, and TBH, I find it much better than the original Satisfyer Pro 2 because A) it's quieter and B) I personally think it's more powerful now that the entire vibrator can actually vibrate, adding a little *oomph* to the OG air pulse stimulation we know and love. Not to mention, it's completely waterproof unlike its predecessor, which means you can actually take it into the shower and leave it there without worry (which I have done a lot) and clean it a lot better, as well!

    This version of the toy does not have app capability, btw!

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (originally $49.95 and available in three colors).

    8. 30% off the iconic Ride The Cowgirl sex machine. Plus, if you purchase the machine, you'll get four free attachments, a lubricant, and toy cleaner.

    Ride the Cowgirl

    Use code BFCM to apply discount. Deals end Nov. 30, 2023.

    That's $525 off, btw!

    Get it from Ride the Cowgirl for $1225 (originally $1750; also available in Special Edition Unicorn).

    9. 25% off site-wide at Velvet Thruster.

    Model posing with lilac thrusting vibrator
    @velvetthruster / Via instagram.com

    Discounts automatically applies at checkout. Deals end Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST.

    Get the Sammie Prime Thruster here and see the rest of the selection here.

    10. Including 25% off the Thruster Mini Teddy XL vibrator, which has six powerful vibrating speeds (up to 128 strokes per minute) and 2.5 inches of thrusting action. BTW, it may be called "mini," but it's 10 inches long with 6 inches of insertable length.

    Woman holding purple realistic thrusting vibrator
    @velvetthruster / Via instagram.com

    Discount automatically applies at checkout. Deal end Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST.

    Promising review: "I was amazed how soft and real the silicone feels. Just touching that thing gets you totally into the mood. Also, the motor is rather quiet, so I am very happy about that!!! Since I collect teddy bears - adding THIS Teddy to my collection was a no brainer and I AM LOVING IT!!!! It truly is Heaven on Earth. ♥" —Sandra G.

    Get it from Thruster for $136.50 (originally $182 and available in four colors).

    11. 30% off site-wide at Unbound, or up to 20% off Unbound at Amazon, on their line of gender-neutral and accessible sex toys!

    Unbound

    Discounts applied automatically at checkout. Deals ends Nov. 26, 2023.

    Get the Clutch dual-stimulating rabbit vibrator here, the Tether BDSM tape here, and see the rest of the collection here.

    12. Like 30% off my personal fave: the Puff compact suction vibrator. It's beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.

    Green and mint suction vibrator on wet plate
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Discounts applied automatically at checkout. Deals ends Nov. 26, 2023.

    It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling, and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my review of why Unbound's Puff is my favorite sex toy.

    Promising reviews: "Listen. All I can say is…buy this immediately. I fell out of bed the first time I used it, saw god for the first time, and was convinced I broke my 🐈. 10/10! Also hella cute, charges fast, and you can take it in the shower! Perf for beginners <3" —kat

    "I’m new to the all of this. My friends literally raved about Puff for a year before I finally decided to get one. I did not know…I could feel like that. It is amazing. It took me some time to fully utilize the suction feature in the Puff, but the vibration itself is *chef's kiss*. I also used it once during sex with my boyfriend, and phew!!! I don’t even know if I have any words. Great for beginners!" —B.

    Get it from Unbound for $33.60 or Amazon for $38.40 (originally $48; available in quartz and mint).

    13. Up to 70% off select body-safe sex toys at Peepshow Toys.

    Peepshow Toys

    Discounts already applied.

    Get the Oxballs Ergo Super Soft anal plugs here, the Velvet Hammer thrusting vibrating anal plug here, and see the rest of the selection here.

    14. Up to 60% off site-wide on luxury sex toys and wellness products at Dame.

    @dameproducts / Via instagram.com, @dameproducts / Via instagram.com

    Discounts automatically applied at checkout. Deals end Dec. 10, 2023.

    Get the Com wand vibrator here, the Dip basic vibrator here, and see the rest of the selection here!

    15. 25% off the Aer suction toy, which features five patterns and five intensities of air pulse technology. It's also designed with waterproof silicone and a wide mouth that helps create a seal against the body for pinpointed pleasure.

    Dame

    Discounts automatically applied at checkout. Deals end Dec. 10, 2023.

    I ran the Aer for a test drive and it's suuuuper powerful, but the buttons are a little difficult to find in the dark. Having tried a lot of "suction" toys, I like the fact that this one has a larger opening than most and is the most functional for holding during solo or partnered play. Also, the patterns run separately from the intensities, so you can actually make each one a little more intense and figure out what you like the most!

    Promising reviews: "Love how simple and compact this is! So much fun to use with my partner and for myself, I feel like I am reclaiming my power!" —Sierra S.

    "I was a bit skeptical about whether this would do anything for me or not, but this is a fantastic little tool to add to your tool kit, alone or with a partner. It's a little noisy, but you can forgive that after the way it makes you feel. The ability to change intensities and patterns is great. I would highly recommend giving this a go." —Olivia B.

    Get it from Dame for $89 (originally $119 and available in four colors).

    16. 25% off the Eva couple's vibrator designed to tuck under the labia and nest on the vulva, stimulating you with three vibration intensities. Introduce it into your couple's play for extra good vibes.

    Model holding green vibrator in front of torso
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Discounts automatically applied at checkout. Deals end Dec. 10, 2023.

    Formally known as the Eva II, the flexible wings are designed to tuck under your labia to help it stay put and out of the way during all kinds of play.

    Promising reviews: "I have used this once with my husband and UGH I cannot wait to keep trying it out! It’s surprisingly easy to put in place. The silicone is super soft, no rough edges or any uncomfortable feeling! The three different vibration settings will be fun to explore, but WOO that highest setting is strong 😅 Anyway, I love the idea that I don’t have to worry about holding a vibe during sex! Hopefully it only gets better from here! 😍" —Grace R.

    "OK, the Eva II is a game changer. It’s insanely comfortable and easy to use. The three levels of vibration are perfection (level three is...life changing). I bought this to use with my husband but have only used it solo so far. Eva is the second toy I’ve ever purchased! I honestly had the most intense orgasm I’ve ever had with the first use. I highly recommend this and can’t wait to use it with my husband. It does take a bit of moving around at first to figure out how it fits best for you!" —Kelsey R.

    Get it from Dame for $98 (originally $140 and available in four colors).

    17. 56% off the Le Wand Feel My Power 2022 wand, a limited edition product that includes universal chargers, lots of swag, and also quite possibly be the most powerful rechargeable wand you've ever encountered.

    Le Wand

    This is quite literally my favorite wand because of how powerful it is! The patterns and the vibration intensities have a wide range and you can enjoy them individually rather than having to scroll through all 10 vibration intensities and then 20 patterns. Also, it's so fucking cute. Be careful, it has a bit of weight to it, which I don't mind very much, but it definitely comes into play depending on what position you want to use (ex. sitting, grinding, lying back, etc.). This is one of my go-to sex toys for when I want something quick and powerful or I'll put it on the low settings for some edging.

    This limited edition wand includes branded stickers, a keychain, an iron-on patch, an embroidery kit, a limited edition storage bag, postcards and a pleasure guide.

    Get it from Le Wand for $99 (originally $225).

    18. Up to 50% off everything at We-Vibe.

    We-Vibe

    Discounts already applied. Deals end Dec. 4, 2023.

    Get the Sync wearable vibrator here, the Touch X external vibrator here, and see the rest of the selection here.

    19. 25% off Satisfyer's Marvelous Four set, which includes one powerful vibrator base and four interchangeable attachments, so you can get the best of all worlds, whenever the mood strikes!

    Pink air stimulating attachment, blue rabbit vibrator head attached to white vibrator base, yellow g-spot attachment, and purple wand attachment
    Amazon

    The interchangeable heads include: one pressure-wave, no-contact clitoral stimulator, a rabbit for simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation, an internal stimulator, and a wand tip head for external stimulation. Each head is created with premium, waterproof silicone, and the compatible vibrator base controls all functions and is USB-rechargeable.

    Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (originally $79.95).

    20. 30% off site-wide at Coconu.

    White bottle of lubricant in coconut
    Coconu

    Use code BF30 at checkout. Deals end Nov. 27, 2023.

    Get the Coconut oil-based lubricant here and see the rest of the selection here.

    21. 20% off site-wide at Lovability — including the TikTok famous WaterSlyde faucet attachment that turns your bathtub into a magical self-love machine.

    Couple in tub with purple faucet attachment
    @lovabilityinc / Via instagram.com

    Use code BFF20 at checkout. Deals end Nov. 27, 2023.

    Get the WaterSlyde faucet attachment here and see the rest of the selection here.

    22. Up to 60% off site-wide at Lelo.

    Lelo

    Discounts already applied. Deals end tomorrow, Nov. 25, 2023 at 9 AM EST.

    Get the TOR 2 cock ring here, the Ora 3 clitoral stimulator here, and see the entire selection here.

    23. 30% off a luxury smart wand that's whisper quiet and waterproof in case you like your bubble baths with a side of rumbles. It has has 10 vibration patterns with adjustable intensities and a four-hour run-time when fully charged.

    Model posing with large blue wand vibrator
    Lelo

    Discounts already applied. Deals end tomorrow, Nov. 25, 2023 at 9 AM EST.

    Promising review: "Excellent product, very enjoyable for my partners, both pleasure wise but also "medical" wise (original function of the wand you know). It is slightly too loud for my taste but other than that, the product is absolutely worth it! I would definitely recommend it! As a matter of fact, I already did :)." —John Wade

    Get it from Lelo for $139.30 (originally $199 and available in three colors).

    24. 25% off the Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator, a dual-stimulating vibrator that can help you achieve a blended orgasm.

    Naked woman holding green rabbit vibrator
    Lelo

    Discounts already applied. Deals end tomorrow, Nov. 25, 2023 at 9 AM EST.

    Promising review: "At first I was reluctant to spend so much money on a vibrator when I can purchase one for less. Let me just say that deciding to splurge was the best decision I’ve made in my personal toy purchases! From the very first use, the Soraya 2 has delivered what I can only phrase “luscious vibes”. The vibration is “rumbly”. This gives a better sensation than the higher “buzzing” frequency of most other toys. I am now hooked on this sensation and could very well discard all the buzzy toys in my collection." —Redfox

    Get it from Lelo for $171.75 (originally $229 and available in three colors).

    25. 25% off the Sila clitoral vibrator with its eight sonic pleasure settings.

    Model holding pink suction vibrator between thighs
    Lelo

    Discounts already applied. Deals end tomorrow, Nov. 25, 2023 at 9 AM EST.

    Promising review: "I own several suction type vibes and the Lelo Sila is by far my favorite! Once again, the Lelo toy is my favorite because of the “rumbly” type vibrations compared to buzzing types. The Sila also has a larger opening that gives more sensation to a larger area. Of course the silky feel of every Lelo toy is luxurious! I have to say my last 3 Lelo purchases have been well worth the money spent!" —Redfox

    Get it from Lelo for $126.75 (originally $169 and available in three colors).

    26. Up to 35% off site-wide at MysteryVibe — including gift sets, new launches, and even preorders on a sleek prostate vibrator.

    Blue cock ring next to box in front of couple on bed
    @mysteryvibe / Via instagram.com

    Discounts already applied. Deal ends 11/30/2022.

    Get the Tenuto 2 cock ring here and see the rest of the selection here.

    27. And 35% off on Poco and Crescendo 2 at MysteryVibe.

    @mysteryvibe / Via instagram.com, @mysteryvibe / Via instagram.com

    Discounts already applied.

    Promising reviews: "You will not be disappointed! Using Poco is like having an ultra-thick, dual motor-controlled finger pleasure you, that, unlike most fingers, won't get tired. It's pretty perfect." —Laura (on Poco)

    "My Crescendo made me feel whole again. The creativity of the app helps me personalize the vibrations and makes every solo pleasure session is completely different! 6 months in and I am still discovering new ways to orgasm. Thank you MysteryVibe." —Heather

    Get Poco for $129 (originally $199) and Crescendo 2 for $181 (originally $279).

    28. 25% off the iconic Emojibator collection of vibrators, accessories and BDSM tools.

    Cat with purple eggplant emoji vibrator
    Emojibator

    Discount automatically applied at checkout.

    Get the Eggplant vibrator here and see the entire collection here.

    29. Up to 70% off site-wide at Lovehoney.

    Lovehoney

    Discounts already applied.

    Get the Liberator Sex Wedge here, the Magic Wand Rechargeable here, and the see the rest of the selection here.

    Check out even more Lovehoney Black Friday deals here!

    30. 60% off an under-bed mattress restraint set if you and your lover want to spice things up without having to leave the bed.

    model strapped to bed using under-mattress restraint set
    Lovehoney

    Discount already applied.

    Promising review: "We immediately fell in love with these restraints. This was our first steps into the world of bdsm and kink and what a product to get us going. They are easy to store, comfortable to wear super soft ankle and wrist restraints, discreet, and simple to set up and hide away when you have vistors. I wore them for hours without discomfort, and they are so fun to use and experiment with Especially with other toys. It was an experience all around." —articnemo

    Get it from Lovehoney for $20 (originally $49.99).

    31. 30% off the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl rabbit vibrator that'll blow your mind with two motors and 15 vibration settings.

    Black rabbit vibrator in water
    Lovehoney

    Discount already applied.

    Promising reviews: "I’m quite a small person so when this arrived I was shocked and a little scared at the size of it as I’ve never had a vibrator this big but it was amazing!!! I’ve never gone over that edge as hard or as fast as I did with this!" —Anonymous

    "I bought this as the last vibrator I bought failed to hit the spot. But this toy really does a great job! I love the different vibration patterns - keeps it interesting. The vibrations are incredibly powerful making it perfect for solo play. That being said, my boyfriend has quite enjoyed getting involved and making the most of the second hand vibrations. Overall, very happy with this product and would recommend." —Anonymous

    Get it from Lovehoney for $69.99 (originally $99.99).

    32. 40% off a rechargeable mini wand vibrator with 20 vibration patterns and 8 speed settings to enjoy them—oh, and it's waterproof too!

    lavender textured wand in water with deets about it being water resistant easy to clean medical grade silicone
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m in love… this little thing is awesome, it’s affordable, it’s not too loud, and it gets the job done TRUST ME. I used to have a vibrator of this size but one day it wouldn’t charge anymore so I decided to find a different brand to go with and I chose this one because I wanted to get a cute color, and I love the lavender. Perfect size and packs a perfect punch. You can’t go wrong with this guy." —Marie Grimes

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97 (originally $29.95; available in purple and pink).

    33. Up to 30% off site-wide at Hustler Hollywood.

    Rose gold plug with gemstone base
    Hustler Hollywood

    Use code BFDEAL at checkout.

    Get the Rear Assets Rose Gold Plug here and see everything else on sale here.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

