27 Jaw-Droppingly Good Before And Afters Of Products That Actually Don't Cost A Lot

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair that'll transform tangles and bed head into defined, soft-to-touch curls and waves. This cruelty-free conditioner is made with natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about any harsh effects on your kiddo's curls.
This conditioning spray works best on wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) according to reviewers, and its formula is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
2. Light-dimming stickers if you're sick of your chargers and outlets casting a bright glow on your bedroom when it's lights out. These will dim them without messing up visibility for you to know whether your items are working of not.
Each pack includes a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
3. A mold and mildew removal gel because tackling mold and dirt in the bathroom can be an impossible task. With this top-rated no-scrub gel, you can say goodbye to gross-looking grout in your bathroom, and join the 6,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
4. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash that's designed to gently exfoliate your skin, which can help make KP bumps or "strawberry skin" a thing of the past. Plus, its formula boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which are great for keeping your skin hydrated and looking its best!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
5. The bestselling Pink Stuff all-purpose paste with over 130,000 5-star ratings from reviewers because it's basically magic the way it tackles any and every tough-to-scrub mess in your home. This easy-to-use paste will transform your stovetop, walls, bathroom, and more, and a jar is less than $10!
Promising reviews: "Busy mom of three littles. I live to find the next best cleaning product that will make my life easier. This is it! Cleans marks off walls. Stains in sinks or tubs. Hard water spot on shower fixtures! Takes care of it all!!" —AmandaKelley06
6. Wet & Forget shower cleaner — its name says it all! This no-scrub, bleach-free bathroom cleaner has earned over 27,000 5-star ratings for transforming reviewers' showers with practically zero effort. Just spray down your shower when you get out and rinse it before you get back in — after a few days of using it consistently, you can start using it once a week!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
7. Medicated, waterproof bandages created with salicylic acid to help remove warts from your skin without any picking or freezing (plus, the bandage keeps them protected while it works)! I mean, the photo below might be hard to look at, but the results pretty much speak for themselves!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
8. Keurig cleaning cups because you've gotta clean your coffee maker if you want your fave caffeinated beverages to continue tasting as delicious as they should. All you have to do is pop in one of these cleaning pods and let your Keurig do its thing! You'll be super grossed out, but grateful when you see all the gunk coming out of your coffee maker that won't make it into your next cup.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
9. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment — it will help restore dry and damaged hair back to its healthy-looking, lustrous self, no matter how much heat, dye, bleach, or sun your locks have endured over the years.
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with it!! I’ve never found a product that does so well with my hair. My hair is becoming straighter and less frizzy. It also feels more alive with shine. I’m definitely getting more of this. This is something that is must for your hair, especially if you color it. I swear by this! I used it for a week just to make sure it was as good as I thought. My hair just keeps getting better and better after each use!!" —Francisco Gamboa
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
