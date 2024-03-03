35 Affordable Products That'll Help You Fix Things Before They Become Very Expensive Problems

1. A special brush for your dryer, so you can clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards. You won't even believe how much this will come in handy preventing you from a hefty repairman bill afterward — hopefully you won't have to find out!
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
2. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator — a gel-based drain cleaner that literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. And it's under $10, which is waaaaaaay less than an appointment with a plumber! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I started a big pot of water on the stove, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
3. *OR* a drain clearing tool that's designed with a rotating handle and a snake with 4,000 micro hooks. It's thin enough to fit down a drain without moving the cover, so you can get all that hair and grossness clogging up your tub and then ratchet it out in a single pull. Before you call the plumber, see if the problem can be fixed with a simple DIY attempt.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
4. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods, so you don't have to go through the very expensive process of losing and then replacing your AirPods just because they don't fit perfectly in your ears at all times. Plus, they are just good to use in general for anyone who finds themselves constantly adjusting during wear.
BTW, these also work for the wired versions!
Promising review: "Do not hesitate to buy these. My AirPod Pros were constantly falling out my ears, and it was so annoying. These anti-slip ear hooks are a lifesaver. Do not hesitate to buy them, because it works. They help my AirPods stay in place, and I don't have to worry about losing them anymore. The pack includes three pairs of replacements hooks, and a cute little carry pouch." —Simone
"Finally, something that actually makes my AirPod Pros stay in! I was hesitant to try at first seeing as they’re made of a silicone material. But they fit and my AirPods stay comfortably in my ears. I danced, I ran, I jumped, I talked, and they still stayed in. I love that they come with three pairs so there’s plenty of backups. Great product and a great price!" —Chad Johnson
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, which is a great preventative measure if you don't want to end up calling a plumber after the next time you decide to meal prep or host a dinner party.
Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
6. A portable car vacuum because getting your car detailed is wonderful, but can put a dent in your pocket and constantly paying for a car wash just to use the vacuum also adds up. If your backseat is covered in dog hair, crushed up puffs, or caked up mud, this vacuum plugs into the car and allows you to get rid of all that dirt whenever necessary. It'll definitely pay for itself after the first few uses!
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
7. An aftercare oil for anyone whose experienced keloids, bumps, and scars with their piercings. This will help reduce their appearance and deliver some partial relief if you can't get an appointment with your doc ASAP.
Of course, this is not an overnight miracle product. You should apply this 2–3 times a day and eventually, you may start to see results!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
8. An oil stain remover because even thinking about replacing the driveway will be a headache! This no-scrub remover deeply penetrates any petroleum-based stain and removes it so well you'll forget it was ever there!
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
9. A portable carpet cleaner made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also anything upholstery-ish you can think up. Seriously, it can be extremely difficult (and expensive) to clean fabrics, so try out this spot cleaner before deciding to replace the entire rug or couch.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
10. And a top-rated carpet cleaning shampoo, in case your bustling household (be it pets, children, roommates, etc.) is never *truly* clean. This cleaner will tackle high-traffic areas, food, wine, pet, and practically any other staining to deliver professional-level results for a fraction of the price. You really won't believe it!
Promising review: "I used this in my carpet cleaning machine and was amazed at the results. This eliminated odors and stains that countless other products failed to clean." —Angela Catt
11. An Apple AirTag is just perfect for anyone who loses their spare keys constantly or has had to replace credit cards and such on more than one occasion. These can be attached to your wallet, purse, keys, etc., so you can easily find them with your phone and save so much money on replacements.
All you have to do to track your AirTagged items is use the Find My iPhone app on your phone! And if you are really struggling to find it, you can use the "Play Sound" option to make it make noise!
I have...five of these? I lost my wallet in an airport once, and ever since I've made sure EVERYTHING important that I own has an AirTag attached. There's one on my keys, my wallet, my sister's keys, my sister's wallet, and, of course, my dog. We use the "Play Sound" option a lot in my family and it's very useful to find missing AirTags and turns out you can even use it for iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods, and other Apple products with the app! BTW, because they are extremely useful: here's a card holder for the AirTag that fits perfectly in your wallet, a classic keychain, and even an