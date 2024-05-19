23 Cleaning Products To Try Out Before You Break The Bank Replacing Things

1. A special brush for your dryer, so you can clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards. You won't even believe how much this will come in handy preventing you from a hefty repairman bill afterward — hopefully you won't have to find out!
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "I read a BuzzFeed review about this and saved it, because it looked like a good idea. We are diligent about clean out the lint trap at least every other load. My husband also blows out the hose from the inside and sucks it out from the outside twice a year. I ordered this tool and showed my husband. He was a bit skeptical at first, but tried it out. The amount of lint, socks, change, you know name it that came out of both sides of the hose was astonishing! Our dryer already did a good job at drying, but we did have to run it twice sometimes with heavier loads. We don’t have to do that now! We put it right above the dryer as a reminder to use it often!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that steam cleans the interior, taking care of food splatters and dried-up leftovers so you can wipe away the mess like it was never there! She may look like she's scolding you, but at least you won't have to buy a brand-new microwave or pay a professional!
Check out the Angry Mama microwave cleaner on TikTok!
Promising review: "This little device is great. Super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple paper towels. Highly recommend." —UglyPetty
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
3. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator — a gel-based drain cleaner that literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. And it's under $10, which is waaaaaaay less than an appointment with a plumber! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I started a big pot of water on the stove, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
4. *OR* a drain clearing tool that's designed with a rotating handle and a snake with 4,000 micro hooks. It's thin enough to fit down a drain without moving the cover, so you can get all that hair and grossness clogging up your tub and then ratchet it out in a single pull. Before you call the plumber, see if the problem can be fixed with a simple DIY attempt.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. An instant stain remover spray to tackle any stubborn mold and mildew staining that you figured you just had to live with — not anymore! Forget scrubbing; just spray this on whatever surface has the stain, walk away, and do whatever else is on your agenda, and when you get back...the mess is gone, and everything looks brand spanking new, just like magic.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and a multipack).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, which is a great preventative measure if you don't want to end up calling a plumber after the next time you decide to meal prep or host a dinner party.
Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a disposal...for that, you will need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
7. A portable car vacuum — before you just buy completely brand-new vehicle mats because it seems impossible to brush off all the caked mud, dog hair, and crushed-up kids' snack puffs. This vacuum plugs into the car and allows you to get rid of all that dirt whenever necessary. It'll definitely pay for itself after the first few uses!
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors/configurations).
8. Plus, a foaming carpet shampoo just perfect for car interiors if you don't want to end up having to replace the literal flooring of your car (um, expensive!) because of all those stains from spilled coffee, muddy shoes, and whatever else. It'll foam away deep-set stains and leave behind a citrus scent, making your car look and smell like it's straight off the lot...well, on the inside, at least.
Promising review: "Sorcery. The old possible explanation. I would’ve been happy if this stuff worked half as well as the reviews made it seem. But holy cow, this fabric cleaner is ~ i n c r e d i b l e ~. I bought a '93 jeep recently and the inside was pretty gross (check out the photos). The fabric upholstery looked like someone’s Pepsi had exploded everywhere, with dark drippy stains and spots all over the seats. After using this cleaner with a drillbrush, these seats looks amazing! It takes some work to really get in there and work a lather, but hooboy is it worth it. Check out the before and after photos! I’m so pumped. This stuff is great! Definitely a lifelong customer now." —S. Wheeler
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. An oil stain remover because even thinking about replacing or repaving even part of the driveway or patio would be a headache! This no-scrub remover deeply penetrates any petroleum-based stain and removes it so well (literally overnight) that you'll forget it was ever there once you sweep away its powdery remnants!
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.