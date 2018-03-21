Poetry: "which art? what fact?"

Art Institute of Chicago, November 2016

everyday i act permanent: a silly collection of carbon

& oxygen & sometimes heart & too often cruelty

or callous or i just wasn’t thinking, my bad.

each week i move around

as if nobody will steal me

again, or my things again.

& i ponder if which museum

we end up in is a matter of power,

who hangs & who does the cutting.

after all what is science

but a set of contemporary creation stories

what histories are natural & what artifacts art?

how do we decide the borders of a country

or an era or a solar system? when did we decide

our planet meant only this collection of green?

what i mean is this: take this bowl

the people used to mix & eat.

what of the clothes the people wore

to say let us be one

on this day of marriage? what of this

staff the people made to love

their gods? what of their gods

who are maybe our own with the names that lost,

the prayers that got colonized away?

in the section of the museum for the darker people

i make sense. in the museum of Chicago i have always been

in the section for the darker people

& i presume once this president or the next wipes us up

perhaps our everyday particulars will be art.

the afro pick i push in the naps of my beard

might one day have a name & a plastic box for preservation.

maybe the cheap dress shoes i spun in for my first

high school homecoming will be a prime example of primitive garb

for worship. maybe my mother’s coffee cup with lipstick

kissed on its chipped face will be one of these art things in its next life.

O whatever God or whatever ancestor that wins in the next life

i pray let me be an artifact of use. let all my poems be

bowls or thrones or hairpieces or marriages.

let everything i make, if it should survive, tell the next world

mine were a people of faculty & faith. let them know

we were a race who prayed with our legs & sweat.

let them know that even when we are just art

we were here

& we still are.