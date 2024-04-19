Let's See If You Could Be One Of Trump's Jurors

As the mess that is former president Donald Trump's jury selection continues, it's proving hard to find 12 people (and six alternates) who can be impartial during the first criminal trial of any former president.
So, what does the jury selection look like? The New York Times obtained a copy of the questionnaire given to prospective jurors, coming in at 42 questions long.
That being said, a few things would immediately disqualify you from being a juror (see: The dozens of people dismissed for saying they couldn't be impartial). So, let's get those out of the way first.
If you passed that round, you'd have to answer 42 questions in front of the lawyers. There's no exact answer as to what would qualify or disqualify you, but your answers would certainly generate discussion.