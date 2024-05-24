After Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Quoted Taylor Swift In His Widely-Reviled Commencement Speech, Travis Kelce Responded

He elaborated, "My mother and my father both provided for our family. And both my mother and my father made home what it was. They were homemakers and they were providers and they were unbelievable at being present every single day in my life. I think that was a beautiful upbringing for me. I don't think everyone should do it the way that my parents did, but I certainly love my parents for being able to provide and making sure that home was what it was."