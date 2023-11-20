Skip To Content
    "The Marvels" Actor Iman Vellani Reacted To The Movie's Historically Low Box Office Numbers

    "That's for Bob Iger."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Marvels actor Iman Vellani gave her take on the movie's low box office performance.

    Closeup of Iman Vellani
    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

    The latest Marvel movie, which was budgeted at over $220 million, opened to the lowest box office numbers in MCU history: $46.1 million. This past weekend, the movie went on to have the biggest second-weekend drop in the MCU at 79%, up from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's previous record-breaking drop at 69.9%.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Marvels&quot;
    Laura Radford /  Marvel /  Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    It's worth noting that The Marvels is the only MCU movie to have its promotion affected by the actors and writers' strikes

    Iman, who also plays the titular role in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, said to Yahoo Entertainment of the box office numbers, "I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?" She further gave a nod to Disney's CEO, adding, "That's for Bob Iger."

    Iman Vellani
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    "[The box office] has nothing to do with me," she continued. "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films."

    Iman Vellani standing next to an exhibit of her costume
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    "It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep, and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people," the 21-year-old concluded.

    Closeup of Iman Vellani
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

    One person who called out some of the "barely masked gloating" over the box office numbers was none other than Stephen King, who then added in a tweet, "Some of the rejection of THE MARVELS may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, 'Yuck! GIRLS!'"

    Twitter: @StephenKing

    "Having Stephen King in anyone's corner is pretty awesome," Iman told Yahoo with a smile.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Marvels&quot;
    Laura Radford / Marvel / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    You can read the full interview here.