    After Fan Theories Linked Taylor Swift's New Album With Ex Joe Alwyn's "Tortured Man Club" Group Chat, Group Member Andrew Scott Reacted

    Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, and Paul Mescal were previously in a WhatsApp group called "Tortured Man Club."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

    Andrew Scott reacted to Taylor Swift's new album after some compared the title to his former WhatsApp group with Taylor's ex.

    Andrew Scott poses in a sleeveless black vest over a mesh shirt, accessorized with gold necklaces and rings, against a backdrop of lush greenery
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    For context, in 2022, Paul Mescal and Joe Alwyn revealed that Andrew started a group chat between them called "Tortured Man Club." Paul later joked, "He's just on it every day. He's just on it by himself."

    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for Gucci

    When Taylor announced the name of her 11th studio album — The Tortured Poets Department — some noted the similarities between the title and the name of the viral chat. Now that the album is out, it appears the titular song is not directly about Joe, though the word "tortured" is evoked throughout the record.

    Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet in a strapless, floor-length white gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with long black gloves and black heels
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    "I founded the club she's heard great things about..." Taylor sings on "So Long, London."

    Hot Topic
    Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
    See our Taylor Swift Discussions

    “Taylor’s new album is sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is," Andrew said in a recent interview with Variety.

    Andrew Scott in an all-white suit poses on the red carpet at the Golden Globes against a floral backdrop
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    "I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing," he continued, adding that “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" is his favorite song.

    Taylor Swift performs passionately on stage, wearing a white dress with text and white boots, holding a microphone, and kneeling toward her audience
    Michael Campanella / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Andrew then explained that the "Tortured Man Club" began to introduce Paul, who starred in Sally Rooney’s Normal People adaptation, to Joe, who was then about to appear in Conversations with Friends. He stressed that the name was nothing personal, adding, "So they were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in Fleabag. It wasn’t about our own characteristics!"

    Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott smiling and embracing at an event, Andrew holding a drink
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    Andrew and Joe appeared in Catherine Called Birdy together.

    Afterwards, Andrew reiterated that the chat quickly died out: “I think there were three texts, like, ‘Hey, guys.’ You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”

    Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott smiling and talking in a formal setting, wearing suits while surrounded by other guests
    Jamie Simonds / BAFTA via Getty Images

    You can read the full interview here.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
    See the Discussions