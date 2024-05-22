After Fan Theories Linked Taylor Swift's New Album With Ex Joe Alwyn's "Tortured Man Club" Group Chat, Group Member Andrew Scott Reacted

Hot Topic
Andrew Scott reacted to Taylor Swift's new album after some compared the title to his former WhatsApp group with Taylor's ex.
When Taylor announced the name of her 11th studio album — The Tortured Poets Department — some noted the similarities between the title and the name of the viral chat. Now that the album is out, it appears the titular song is not directly about Joe, though the word "tortured" is evoked throughout the record.
“Taylor’s new album is sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is," Andrew said in a recent interview with Variety.
"I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing," he continued, adding that “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" is his favorite song.
Andrew then explained that the "Tortured Man Club" began to introduce Paul, who starred in Sally Rooney’s Normal People adaptation, to Joe, who was then about to appear in Conversations with Friends. He stressed that the name was nothing personal, adding, "So they were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in Fleabag. It wasn’t about our own characteristics!"
Afterwards, Andrew reiterated that the chat quickly died out: “I think there were three texts, like, ‘Hey, guys.’ You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”
