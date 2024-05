Sophie Turner Denied Rumors Of Buccal Fat Removal And Explained How Her Eating Disorder Led To Her Face Changing

Sophie has previously spoken about having an eating disorder that was exacerbated by social media and life in the public eye. She told Elle UK in 2022, "For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. [...] One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,' and spinning out. She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares.'"