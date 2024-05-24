Sophie Turner Denied Rumors Of Buccal Fat Removal And Explained How Her Eating Disorder Led To Her Face Changing

"When I finally did get better in my early 20s, my face went back to normal."

Warning: Discussion of disordered eating.

Sophie Turner dismissed accusations that she's had buccal fat removal.

Buccal fat removal is essentially a cosmetic surgery where fat in the lower cheek is removed, emphasizing the cheekbones. It's a procedure that Sophie has been speculated to have had, despite never confirming it.

As part of her May 17 Vogue cover story, Sophie spoke about the hyper-fixation on her weight that came with being a child star. She explained, "Being a young girl, especially one growing up in the spotlight, you really judge yourself."

However, the comments about her appearance have persisted. The Game of Thrones alum continued, "When you’re bulimic, your face tends to bloat. So when I finally did get better in my early 20s, my face went back to normal. Then, suddenly, all the comments were about whether I’d had buccal fat removal or not. You can never win.”

“I know when I’m in a bad headspace that the eating thing will always flare up,” she said, noting that she will take frequent social media breaks. “But now I regulate it by sitting in the discomfort and just getting used to that feeling of being full. It’s all exposure therapy. I think life is exposure therapy.”

Sophie has previously spoken about having an eating disorder that was exacerbated by social media and life in the public eye. She told Elle UK in 2022, "For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. [...] One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram. I was like, 'I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,' and spinning out. She said to me, 'You know, no one actually cares.'"

f you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, The National Alliance for Eating Disorder helpline can be reached at 866-662-1235 in the US. The helpline is run by clinicians and offers emotional support for individuals and their family, as well as referrals for all levels of eating disorder care.