Anna Sawai Got Real Candid About The Sexualization Of Japanese Women In Media

"And oftentimes when you hear Japanese women, you think, 'Oh, they’re obedient, they’re sexy or they can do just action somehow.' And that’s not who we are — we’re so much more complex. And even if we appear obedient, it’s because society has made us that way and there’s so much that’s bottled inside. And in Western media, I’d never seen a complex woman who had their own story," she continued.