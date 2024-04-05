  • Viral badge

After Over 20 Years Together, Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Have Filed For Divorce

"After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are getting divorced.

The two met at a party in 2002 and tied the knot in 2010. They share three children, aged between 9 and 16.

The couple kept things intensely private throughout their relationship, with Sacha refusing to answer questions about his family during the Borat 2 press cycle.

In a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram stories, the couple wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

They revealed that they had jointly filed for divorce last year, continuing, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Indeed, it seems Isla wore a cocktail ring rather than her engagement ring to this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby has faced renewed interest following Rebel Wilson's claims that Sacha acted like an "asshole" on set and "degraded" her.

Sacha has denied Rebel's claims in a statement.

We'll keep you posted with any updates.