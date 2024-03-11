Al Pacino's Awkwardness While Announcing Best Picture At The Oscars Is Going Viral

Hot Topic
Al Pacino's "chaotic" announcement of Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars is going viral.
Al, who won Best Actor in 1993 for Scent of a Woman, took to the stage to announce the biggest award of the night, which had a total of 10 nominees.
His appearance onstage was met with a standing ovation, and the actor began by saying, "Some Shakespeare is in order. 'To be'...I'm not going to do it."
"Well, this is the time for the last award of the evening. It's my honor to present it. Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture," he continued.
Normal enough, right? Well, Al then said, "I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. My eyes see Oppenheimer."
This led to an awkward pause and confused gasp from the crowd, due to the way Al just went ahead and said it:
It's safe to say that Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas looked fairly surprised, and not because of the win:
The music did eventually start as planned as the film's team made their way to the stage, albeit without any customary reaction shots from the other nominees:
Twitter quickly went abuzz with the awkward moment:
On Monday, Al released a statement saying that the decision not to name all the nominees was intentional. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony,” he said. “I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented."
UPDATE This post has been updated to reflect Al Pacino's statement.
