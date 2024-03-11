Skip To Content
Al Pacino's Awkwardness While Announcing Best Picture At The Oscars Is Going Viral

"Incredible how famous actors keep finding new ways to make reading the contents of an envelope seem so hard."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Al Pacino's "chaotic" announcement of Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars is going viral.

Al Pacino posing with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven posing with their awards for Oppenheimer
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Al, who won Best Actor in 1993 for Scent of a Woman, took to the stage to announce the biggest award of the night, which had a total of 10 nominees.

View this video on YouTube
ABC / Via youtube.com

His appearance onstage was met with a standing ovation, and the actor began by saying, "Some Shakespeare is in order. 'To be'...I'm not going to do it."

Al Pacino in a classic suit, gesturing
ABC
"Well, this is the time for the last award of the evening. It's my honor to present it. Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture," he continued.

Al onstage giving a speech at an awards ceremony, holding a card
ABC

Normal enough, right? Well, Al then said, "I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. My eyes see Oppenheimer."

Al onstage speaking into a microphone, holding a paper envelope
ABC

This led to an awkward pause and confused gasp from the crowd, due to the way Al just went ahead and said it:

Al stands at a podium with a microphone, reading from a paper in his hands
ABC

It's safe to say that Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas looked fairly surprised, and not because of the win:

Christopher Nolan and Emma embracing in the audience, surrounded by applauding attendees
ABC

The music did eventually start as planned as the film's team made their way to the stage, albeit without any customary reaction shots from the other nominees:

Emma in an elegant dress reaching out to applauding audience members
ABC

Twitter quickly went abuzz with the awkward moment:

Twitter: @zaydante

Twitter: @davidehrlich

Twitter: @theashleyray

Twitter: @sreekyshooter

Twitter: @yc

Twitter: @big_business_

On Monday, Al released a statement saying that the decision not to name all the nominees was intentional. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony,” he said. “I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented."

Elegant stage at Oscars with hosts speaking and orchestra above; audience in formal attire
Getty Images

You can read more Oscars content here.

UPDATE This post has been updated to reflect Al Pacino's statement.

