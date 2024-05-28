Jason Weaver, the singing voice of young Simba in the original TheLion King movie, defended North West's performance at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.
In celebration of the movie's 30th anniversary, Disney held a two-day live concert which will later air to Disney+ as The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. Much of the original cast performed, including Jeremy Irons and Nathan Lane, alongside two special guests — Jennifer Hudson and North.
North performed a rendition of "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the event, clips of which quickly went viral. Many criticized the performance and claimed it was an example of nepotism, given that North is the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Jason subsequently posted a photo with North on to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making!"
"I’m so PROUD you, North!! You’re doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show! I can’t wait for people to see your performance," he continued. "You’re a true professional, and I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS!! Let’s run it back one more time for em tonight!!"
Though Kim has not responded to the criticism, she posted numerous photos of North in her costume — which was made by the sportswear company ERL. Her look appears to be custom, though promotional images include her wearing their $8,700 yellow shearling coat. It was North's own costume, rather than the production's.
In the comments, North's aunt Khloé Kardashian chimed in to say, "I love you Northie" — along with the lion emoji.