She further explained that her father's role in the Irish Army and the UN led her family to live in Jerusalem in the late '70s. “I feel very passionately about it,” she continued. “I’m Irish also, so it’s sort of a different perspective. And I just feel, if I have this global platform, which I do at the minute, I think if I can hopefully raise funds for aid organizations — I have a fundraiser on my Instagram right now for Medical Aid for Palestinians.”