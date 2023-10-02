Ne-Yo Was Confirmed As The Father Of Two Kids, And The Whole Cheating Timeline Got A Looooot Messier

Ne-Yo fathered two children while he was married to ex-wife Crystal Renay, court documents show.
For context, Ne-Yo and Crystal first started dating in 2015 after she auditioned to be in one of his music videos. He briefly filed for divorce in March 2020, but the two ended up reconciling and had an elaborate vow renewal ceremony in April 2022. They share three children together, the youngest of which was born in June 2021.
Then, in July of last year, Crystal made an Instagram post where she said that she would "no longer lie to the public" and accused the singer of cheating. She wrote, "8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"
Ne-Yo then responded saying that he would "work through our challenges" behind closed doors and asked for privacy. The following month, Crystal filed for divorce — where she accused Ne-Yo of having “fathered a child with another woman.” Their divorce was finalized in January of this year.
"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”
According to court documents filed in Georgia and obtained by BuzzFeed, Ne-Yo filed a petition in March saying that he "believes that he is the biological father" of two sons born in March 2021 and February 2023 to Sade Bagnerise. He further asked for a paternity test for the younger child and joint legal custody for the children.
Fast-forward to last week, and court documents show that the children were indeed legally declared as Ne-Yo's — allowing them inheritance from Ne-Yo, like his other children. Their last names were changed to "Smith," Ne-Yo's legal last name. Plus, a parenting plan (including child support) was made but sealed by the court, citing harm to the privacy of the parties and the children.
Ne-Yo also shares two children with his ex, Monyetta Shaw. In July, he shared pictures of his seven children on Instagram, writing, "I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason. I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me."