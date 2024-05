The Stranger Things actor, 20, and the nepo-baby-turned-model, 22, got engaged last April. Speaking on their relationship a few months later, Millie said, "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one']. It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."