The Stranger Things actor, 20, and the nepo-baby-turned-model, 22, got engaged last April. Speaking on their relationship a few months later, Millie said, "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one']. It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."
Reports emerged this weekend that the pair had secretly gotten married the week prior, with a source telling the Sun that it was a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." They further claimed that a bigger wedding would be in store later this year.
Now, Jake's father Jon Bon Jovi is confirming that the reports are true. “They’re great,” he said when asked about the speculation and how the couple are doing.