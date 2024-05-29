    Jon Bon Jovi Confirmed Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Got Secretly Married: "It Was A Very Small Family Wedding"

    "The bride looked gorgeous."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are definitely married!

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovion the red carpet for Glamour Women of the Year event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    The Stranger Things actor, 20, and the nepo-baby-turned-model, 22, got engaged last April. Speaking on their relationship a few months later, Millie said, "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why [someone is 'the one']. It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

    Jake Bongiovi in a tuxedo and Millie Bobby Brown in a dress with gloves, pose together on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards
    Joe Maher / Getty Images

    Reports emerged this weekend that the pair had secretly gotten married the week prior, with a source telling the Sun that it was a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." They further claimed that a bigger wedding would be in store later this year.

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing at the &#x27;Damsel&#x27; premiere with Jake&#x27;s parents
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Now, Jake's father Jon Bon Jovi is confirming that the reports are true. “They’re great,” he said when asked about the speculation and how the couple are doing.

    Love is in the air! 💍👀

    Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown 🫶 #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX

    — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @BBCTheOneShow

    "They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true,” he added.

    Jon Bon Jovi is smiling, wearing a black leather jacket and white shirt, during an interview on BBC
    BBC

