This Year's Met Gala Theme Was "The Garden Of Time," So Here Are The Celebs Who Actually Tried

It's the first Monday in May, which means it's time to watch the Met Gala from my peasant's hovel with the vigor of an art historian.
This year's theme is "The Garden of Time," based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. You can get a full breakdown of what this means here, but the TL;DR is that it's about "fleeting beauty." Early predictions for what folks would wear encompassed reinvented historic garments, florals, and clocks.
So, which celebs stuck to the (quite good, actually) theme this year? Here are some of the highlights:
4. Rebecca Ferguson
5. Zendaya
6. Tyla
7. Rita Ora
8. Taylor Russell
9. Elle Fanning
10. Wisdom Kaye
11. Charli XCX
12. Kendall Jenner
13. Nicole Kidman
14. Lana Del Rey
15. Janelle Monáe
16. Zendaya (again)
We'll keep you updated as the night continues...
