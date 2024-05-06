    This Year's Met Gala Theme Was "The Garden Of Time," So Here Are The Celebs Who Actually Tried

    My look of the night is not who I expected...

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    It's the first Monday in May, which means it's time to watch the Met Gala from my peasant's hovel with the vigor of an art historian.

    The Met Gala steps
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    This year's theme is "The Garden of Time," based upon the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. You can get a full breakdown of what this means here, but the TL;DR is that it's about "fleeting beauty." Early predictions for what folks would wear encompassed reinvented historic garments, florals, and clocks.

    Three historical dresses on display, featuring intricate patterns and full skirts
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    "The Garden of Time" itself is a reference to a rather macabre short story. 

    So, which celebs stuck to the (quite good, actually) theme this year? Here are some of the highlights:

    1. Anna Wintour

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: There was no shortage of moody florals this year, but Anna's Loewe coat takes it to the next level by appearing to be an homage to an 1889 Charles Frederick Worth cloak which is on display in this year's exhibition.

    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    2. Emma Chamberlain

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Alexis Duclos / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: Emma's Jean Paul Gaultier look evokes a decaying, sepia photograph, harkening to the "time" element of this year's theme. As Vogue confirmed, it is also a re-imagination of a 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier look — leaning into the conservation and fragility element of the exhibition this year.

    3. Bad Bunny

    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images, John Shearer / WireImage

    Why it's on theme: This Maison Margiela look appears to be playing with the theme of time through a yet-to-be-finished suit. The more obvious nod to the garden is through Benito's black flowers which, according to Vogue, includes the plant Sleeping Beauty was pricked with in the original fairytale (flax plant — who knew!).

    4. Rebecca Ferguson

    John Shearer / WireImage, Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: Who doesn't love a reveal! But, erm, thematically speaking, one must note the death symbolism of the raven on this Thom Browne look.

    5. Zendaya

    John Shearer / WireImage, Aliah Anderson / Getty Images, Pierre Vauthey / Sygma via Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: As per Vogue, this dress is a re-imagining of a 1999 couture Dior look. Throw in the old-timey makeup and the additional nature imagery of the hummingbird, and this is another great co-chair look of the night.

    6. Tyla

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: The moment I saw this Balmain gown, I knew it would be one of my favorites. She's dressed as the goddamn sand from her hourglass. Incredible.

    7. Rita Ora

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Why it's on theme: Rita claimed in her Vogue livestream that this dress includes beads from the first and second century BC. If true, then it's certainly a creative take on time. She also said that the beads were "older, I think, than anyone on this planet" which...yeah.

    8. Taylor Russell

    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, John Shearer / WireImage

    Why it's on theme: The exquisite painting on this corset looks as close to real wood as it could. I'd expect nothing less from Taylor.

    9. Elle Fanning

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: Sleeping Beauty herself, Elle's gown references her look in Maleficent. What's more, it's created to look like glass, evoking the theme of fragility in this year's dress code and exhibit. 

    10. Wisdom Kaye

    Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: This Robert Wun look takes the floral nods further by singeing the whole thing.

    11. Charli XCX

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: This Marni dress is actually made of a patchwork of white t-shirts from the previous century.

    12. Kendall Jenner

    John Shearer / WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Why it's on theme: It's a 1999 Alexander McQueen look for Givenchy haute couture that has never been worn in public before! It was initially displayed on a mannequin, but never the runway. 

    13. Nicole Kidman

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Bill Brandt / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: Nicole's Balenciaga dress is a reimagining of a 1951 gown.

    14. Lana Del Rey

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Michel Dufour / WireImage

    Why it's on theme: This look references Alexander McQueen's iconic 2006 collection. Plus, given her interview with Kim Kardashian, it appears to be somewhat of a hazard.

    15. Janelle Monáe

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Why it's on theme: There were a few nude dresses on the red carpet tonight, but none understood the theme like Janelle's. This Vera Wang gown is so fragile, it can only be worn once. Plus, the shoulder piece is made out of recycled bottles.

    16. Zendaya (again)

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    Why it's on theme: There's a freakin' Alexander McQueen bouquet on her head. The dress is a never-worn vintage 1996 Givenchy gown, making it the same age as Z herself.

    We'll keep you updated as the night continues...

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions