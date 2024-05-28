After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion groups have taken to schools to further propagate misleading information on reproduction.
As the Guardian notes, North Dakota became the first state last year to pass a law requiring schools to show a video called "Meet Baby Olivia" — or something in a similar vein. "Meet Baby Olivia" is a video that garnered millions of views since it was posted two years ago. It's made by Live Action, an anti-abortion group that insists its depiction of a fetus is "medically accurate."
Tennessee has followed with a "Baby Olivia" law this year. Bills to show such videos in sex education have appeared in at least 10 other states this year, with the video named in at least five.
So, here's some of the many misleading statements the video makes:
1.Inaccurate: "This is the moment where life begins."
2.Misleading: how old the embryo is.
3.Inaccurate: "At three weeks and one day, just 22 days after fertilization, Olivia's heartbeat can be detected."
4.Misleading: how an embryo looks.
5.Inaccurate: "At 11 weeks, she is playing in the womb, moving her body, and exploring her environment."
6.Misleading: "Beginning at 18 weeks, ultrasounds show speaking movements in her voice box."