    Chelsea From "Love Is Blind" Reacted After Travis Kelce Made Fun Of Her On His Podcast

    "Taylor Swift, if you're watching it with him, please stop."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind reacted after Travis Kelce did an impersonation of her on his podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce.

    Closeup of Travis Kelce
    Jc Olivera / Getty Images

    "Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man... It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so fucking good," Travis told Jason in a clip posted to TikTok.

    @newheightshow

    Help Travis convince Jason to watch Love is Blind

    ♬ original sound - New Heights
    New Heights / Via tiktok.com

    Turning his direction to Chelsea, Travis continued, "Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her."

    Screenshot from the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast
    New Heights / Via tiktok.com
    Jason seemed less than keen, replying, "I'm not watching that trash. I'm not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bullshit."

    Screenshot from the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast
    New Heights / Via tiktok.com

    Travis then did his Chelsea impression and said, "You think I'm clingy. I'm clingy? Really?" in a high-pitched voice.

    Screenshot from the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast
    New Heights / Via tiktok.com

    Well, we now have Chelsea's response, courtesy of a video captioned, "Travis, stop where you're at 🛑🛑😂."

    "I just got the most mortifying news. I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me," she began.

    Closeup of Chelsea Blackwell
    Chelsea Blackwell

    Chelsea continued, "The only outlet this man knows my name — not even knows my name, knows me — is from whining like a baby back bitch."

    Closeup of Chelsea Blackwell
    Netflix

    She then turned her attention to Travis's girlfriend, adding, "Taylor Swift, if you're watching it with him, please stop."

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift smiling together at a sports event, Travis wearing a Chiefs t-shirt
    Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    Thankfully, things seemed to be in good humor, as the New Heights podcast account commented, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery...(we've all been there)."

    Social media screenshot of a comment by newheightshow saying &quot;imitation is the highest form of flattery ?... (we&#x27;ve all been there)&quot; with emojis
    New Heights Show / Via instagram.com

    Personally, I think Chelsea was wrongly maligned this season — a take you can read more about here.

