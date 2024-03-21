Chelsea From "Love Is Blind" Reacted After Travis Kelce Made Fun Of Her On His Podcast

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind reacted after Travis Kelce did an impersonation of her on his podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce.
Turning his direction to Chelsea, Travis continued, "Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her."
Hot Topic
Obsessed with “Love Is Blind?” Us too. Let’s talk tea!
See our Love is Blind Discussions
Jason seemed less than keen, replying, "I'm not watching that trash. I'm not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bullshit."
Travis then did his Chelsea impression and said, "You think I'm clingy. I'm clingy? Really?" in a high-pitched voice.
Well, we now have Chelsea's response, courtesy of a video captioned, "Travis, stop where you're at 🛑🛑😂."
"I just got the most mortifying news. I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me," she began.
Chelsea continued, "The only outlet this man knows my name — not even knows my name, knows me — is from whining like a baby back bitch."
She then turned her attention to Travis's girlfriend, adding, "Taylor Swift, if you're watching it with him, please stop."
Thankfully, things seemed to be in good humor, as the New Heights podcast account commented, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery...(we've all been there)."
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Love is Blind conversation instead.
See the Discussions