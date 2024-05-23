"Love Is Blind" Couple Bliss And Zack Defended Their Baby's Unique Name

Love is Blind Season 4 couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski defended their baby's name.
The couple, who recently celebrated two years together, recently welcomed their daughter — making them the first couple from the series to have a child together.
They revealed that their child, born on April 26, had been named Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski. "Terri" stems from Zack's deceased mother, while her first name presumably references Galileo Galilei. "We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl," the couple told People in a statement. "We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe."
"A powerful name for a powerful little lady: Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles," Bliss wrote in an Instagram comment, adding that they called her "Leo (Lay-o) for short."
And when a comparison to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" was made, things seemed in good fun.
However, when another user commented, "What a dumb name," Bliss replied, "Oh come on now, you know better than to comment something like this don't know? I hope you're raising your kids better than the example you're giving them. Big yikes."