Kendall Jenner Is Once Again Downplaying Nepotism In Her Modeling Career

In the same interview, Kris spoke about asking Victoria's Secret photographer Russell James to the family home when Kendall was 15 — who Kris credits with getting Kendall's career in motion. "Kendall decided very young exactly what she wanted to do, and it kind of became my mission to help her get there,” Kris said. “So I told her, ‘Put on your prettiest party dress and put a big bow in your hair,’ like I always did. Instead Kendall came walking down the double staircase in the skinniest jeans, the biggest heels, her hair all messy. Kendall did Kendall, and the rest is history.”