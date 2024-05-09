"When The Met Gala Was Chic And Classy": Katherine Schwarzenegger's Dig At The Met Gala Is Unintentionally Hilarious

Hot Topic
This might be funny to precisely one person (me), but Katherine Schwarzenegger making a jab at the Met Gala was not what I imagined for today.
Of course, Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She is married to Chris Pratt and refers to herself as a "Mama, Wife, NY Times Bestselling Author, Animal Advocate." She has never been to a Met Gala.
It all started when Maria shared a throwback photo of herself at the 2001 Jacqueline Kennedy-themed Met Gala. "Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night," Maria wrote on Instagram.
"Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline," she added.
Well, Katherine inexplicably chose to share a picture of her mother and grandparents along with the caption, "When the Met Gala was chic and classy."
Completely unrelated, but it's worth noting that the Met Gala exists as the primary fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. As such, it makes sense for people to go for more avant-garde looks that promote the exhibition and celebrate fashion as art.
But that's just me, a notably un-chic person!
