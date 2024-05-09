    "When The Met Gala Was Chic And Classy": Katherine Schwarzenegger's Dig At The Met Gala Is Unintentionally Hilarious

    Apparently the Met Gala isn't "chic" anymore...

    This might be funny to precisely one person (me), but Katherine Schwarzenegger making a jab at the Met Gala was not what I imagined for today.

    Closeup of Katherine Schwarzenegger
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger

    Of course, Katherine is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She is married to Chris Pratt and refers to herself as a "Mama, Wife, NY Times Bestselling Author, Animal Advocate." She has never been to a Met Gala.

    Closeup of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
    Rich Polk / Getty Images for Disney

    It all started when Maria shared a throwback photo of herself at the 2001 Jacqueline Kennedy-themed Met Gala. "Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night," Maria wrote on Instagram.

    Closeup of Maria Shriver
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    "Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline," she added.

    Maria Shriver at the Met Gala with Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver
    Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images
    Well, Katherine inexplicably chose to share a picture of her mother and grandparents along with the caption, "When the Met Gala was chic and classy."

    Text in image: &quot;When the met gala was chic and classy.&quot; There is a profile icon in the top left
    Katherine Schwarzenegger / Via Instagram: @katherineschwarzenegger

    Completely unrelated, but it's worth noting that the Met Gala exists as the primary fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. As such, it makes sense for people to go for more avant-garde looks that promote the exhibition and celebrate fashion as art.

    Zendaya in a black gown with a pink floral headpiece at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    But that's just me, a notably un-chic person!

