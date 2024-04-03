Jennifer Lopez's Tour Has Some Pretty Bleak Ticket Sales

Jennifer Lopez appears to have slightly rebranded her tour amid low ticket sales.
The tour follows Jennifer's $20 million self-financed three-part multimedia series, which included a visual musical film and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The album, titled This Is Me... Now, failed to garner commercial success, debuting at #38 on the Billboard album charts.
J.Lo first announced her tour in the middle of February, initially touted as the This Is Me... Now tour. A week later, another three shows were added. However, in mid-March, several tour dates were quietly removed without explanation — though Entertainment Weekly reported it was due to a "logistical issue through the promoter."
Yesterday, Variety noted that the tour's name had been changed from This Is Me… Now to This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits. The publication cited low ticket sales as a possible reason for emphasizing J.Lo's back catalog.
So, how bad are the ticket sales? Let's look at the Ticketmaster sales for the opening night in Florida, where blue denotes unsold standard seats and purple denotes resold tickets for sale.
It's about on par with Feid, the Colombian singer hitting the same arena two days later.
Let's consider J.Lo's hometown gig, which is Madison Square Garden. Here are ticket sales for Aug. 16:
The next artist to play at the Garden is Tate McRae on Aug. 22, where only resale tickets are available:
Finally, we have the current final night of the tour: Aug. 14 at DC's Capital One Arena.
Fellow Super Bowl performer Usher will be the next arena artist on Aug. 20. He has also sold out all tickets, bar resales.
Well, if you've ever wanted to see J.Lo live...now is a good time.
UPDATE: A source close to Jennifer told BuzzFeed that the updated name is simply part of the tour's "updates and news along the way, as with any tour." They further said, "This conveys the Jennifer Lopez live experience in case there was confusion that this tour is an interpretation of the Amazon Original that she created or singularly with the music from the album."