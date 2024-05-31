    Jennifer Lopez Has Canceled Her Tour To "Be With Her Children, Family, And Close Friends"

    "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

    Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming This is Me...Now tour.

    The tour was set to begin in late June following a $20 million self-financed three-part multimedia series, which included a visual musical film and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Her ninth album, This Is Me...Now, was largely inspired by the rekindling of her relationship with her husband, Ben Affleck.

    Ticket sales were low, with some dates already removed from the initial announcement (Entertainment Weekly reported it was due to a "logistical issue through the promoter"). The tour name was further tweaked from This Is Me...Now to This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits.

    In a statement posted to her website and newsletter, OnTheJLo, Jennifer said, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

    "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..." she concluded.

    Representatives for Live Nation further issued a statement saying, "Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME...LIVE is canceled, citing ...'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.'" Refunds will be automatically given to those who purchased through Ticketmaster.

    The news comes amid heightened speculation over the state of her marriage with Ben. The two were pictured today holding hands at Ben's daughter Violet's graduation.