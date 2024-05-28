Jenna Ortega posted on social media in support of Palestine.
This comes after Rafah was hit by airstrikes on Sunday, killing at least 45 people in a tent camp. UN Secretary General António Guterres said the Israeli attack had "killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict" and added, "There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop."
Over 35,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed following Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7, during which 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 people were taken hostage. Between 40%–70% of the Palestinian death toll is estimated to be children.
On Instagram, Jenna shared a photo of a family sitting in a poppy field, adding, "Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered. Where is the humanity." She listed the location of the post as "Rafah, Gaza."
She further shared Pedro Pascal's post on to her Instagram story, which cited the oft-used activist phrase, "All eyes on Rafah."
As well as a statement from a UNICEF spokesperson condemning the attacks on Rafah:
Jenna's decision to speak out is notable given that her Scream costar Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise after her pro-Palestine posts last November. The actor wrote, “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself" and shared a post from an Israeli professor calling Israel's actions “A Textbook Case of Genocide.”
Jenna left the franchise shortly after, with Wednesday scheduling cited as the official reason. That being said, she did "like" an Instagram post about Melissa "stand[ing] her ground" following the news.
You can read more about Israel's attacks on Rafah here.