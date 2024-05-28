    Jenna Ortega Posted In Support Of Palestine, Six Months After Her "Scream" Costar Melissa Barrera Was Fired For Her Posts

    "Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered."

    by Natasha Jokic

    Jenna Ortega posted on social media in support of Palestine.

    This comes after Rafah was hit by airstrikes on Sunday, killing at least 45 people in a tent camp. UN Secretary General António Guterres said the Israeli attack had "killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict" and added, "There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop."

    As of today, Israeli tanks have been accused of striking a tent camp west of Rafah, killing at least 21. Israel's military has denied this. 

    Over 35,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed following Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7, during which 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 people were taken hostage. Between 40%–70% of the Palestinian death toll is estimated to be children.

    On Instagram, Jenna shared a photo of a family sitting in a poppy field, adding, "Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered. Where is the humanity." She listed the location of the post as "Rafah, Gaza."

    She further shared Pedro Pascal's post on to her Instagram story, which cited the oft-used activist phrase, "All eyes on Rafah."

    Jenna Ortega shares an image with repeating text &quot;All Eyes on Rafah&quot; and &quot;Choose Love&quot; at the bottom. Instagram handle @pascalispunk is also included
    Jenna Ortega / Via instagram.com

    Indeed, Jenna has been sharing posts about Palestine on her Instagram story for some weeks now. 

    As well as a statement from a UNICEF spokesperson condemning the attacks on Rafah:

    And shared Nicola Coughlan's fundraiser for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which has raised over $371k so far.

    Jenna Ortega&#x27;s Instagram Story sharing Nicola Coughlan&#x27;s IG stories
    Jenna Ortega / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennaortega/3378044100495317238/

    Jenna's decision to speak out is notable given that her Scream costar Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise after her pro-Palestine posts last November. The actor wrote, “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself" and shared a post from an Israeli professor calling Israel's actions “A Textbook Case of Genocide.”

    Jenna left the franchise shortly after, with Wednesday scheduling cited as the official reason. That being said, she did "like" an Instagram post about Melissa "stand[ing] her ground" following the news.

    Melissa later said of Jenna, “We chatted for a while, and I love her so much. She’s been very supportive of me, and we’re sisters for life.” 

    You can read more about Israel's attacks on Rafah here.