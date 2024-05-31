Following Her Pregnancy Announcement, Hailey Bieber Showed Her New $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

"Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."

Hailey Bieber debuted a new engagement ring following her vow renewal ceremony with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber at a Saint Laurent and Vanity Fair event, wearing an oversized tailored suit jacket and trousers
Naturally, Hailey, who got engaged to Justin in 2018, already had a huge oval engagement ring made by Solow & Co. Once the two tied the knot, Hailey added a curved Tiffany & Co. wedding band to the mix.

Close-up of a person&#x27;s hand with long fingernails and large ring, resting on their hip
Recently, the couple announced that they'd renewed their vows as part of Hailey's pregnancy reveal. It's why the Rhode founder took to Instagram a few days ago and wrote, "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Hailey's former engagement ring had been relegated to her pinky finger, while an even bigger rock sat atop her ring finger.

Hailey's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt subsequently posted a close-up of her nails where the new ring can be seen clearly:

A close-up of hands showcasing a manicure with white floral designs on the nails. The hands have multiple tattoos and are adorned with large, diamond rings
The ring is estimated to cost somewhere in the $1.5 million range, which is very chill.

Close-up of hands with rings and long floral acrylic nails. One hand has tattoos on the fingers
