Following Her Pregnancy Announcement, Hailey Bieber Showed Her New $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

Hailey Bieber debuted a new engagement ring following her vow renewal ceremony with Justin Bieber.
Naturally, Hailey, who got engaged to Justin in 2018, already had a huge oval engagement ring made by Solow & Co. Once the two tied the knot, Hailey added a curved Tiffany & Co. wedding band to the mix.
Recently, the couple announced that they'd renewed their vows as part of Hailey's pregnancy reveal. It's why the Rhode founder took to Instagram a few days ago and wrote, "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly."
Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Hailey's former engagement ring had been relegated to her pinky finger, while an even bigger rock sat atop her ring finger.
Hailey's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt subsequently posted a close-up of her nails where the new ring can be seen clearly:
The ring is estimated to cost somewhere in the $1.5 million range, which is very chill.