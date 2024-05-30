After Glen Powell Said That Tom Cruise "Pranked" Him By Pretending Their Helicopter Was Crashing, Fans Think They've Found The Photo Evidence

In an interview published yesterday with GQ, Glen said that the noted Scientologist offered him a helicopter ride back to London from their reshoots at Pinewood.
"Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London," Glen recalled. "I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’"
This tale is why some people felt drawn to revisit Glen's March 2023 Instagram post captioned, "Over and Out."
If you look at the third pic in the carousel, you'll notice a very chill Tom flying a helicopter next to a VERY RED GLEN POWELL.
I mean, it's possible this is a recreation of the moment, but that is some strong vein action.
Glen further said that Tom sent him to a six-hour "film school" movie, which consisted of Tom speaking to the camera and Glen alone in the movie theater. "He said, ‘This is just for my friends,'" Glen added.
Hahahaha all so fun and definitely not terrifying!