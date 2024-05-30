    After Glen Powell Said That Tom Cruise "Pranked" Him By Pretending Their Helicopter Was Crashing, Fans Think They've Found The Photo Evidence

    "I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’"

    Fans think they've uncovered the picture of Tom Cruise's helicopter "prank" on Glen Powell during their Top Gun: Maverick days.

    In an interview published yesterday with GQ, Glen said that the noted Scientologist offered him a helicopter ride back to London from their reshoots at Pinewood.

    Tom Cruise standing in front of a fighter jet with Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Monica Barbaro, all dressed in flight suits
    "Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London," Glen recalled. "I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’"

    Tom Cruise and Glen Powell smiling on the red carpet at an event, with Glen wearing a light-colored suit and Tom in a dark suit, surrounded by fans
    This tale is why some people felt drawn to revisit Glen's March 2023 Instagram post captioned, "Over and Out."

    If you look at the third pic in the carousel, you'll notice a very chill Tom flying a helicopter next to a VERY RED GLEN POWELL.

    I mean, it's possible this is a recreation of the moment, but that is some strong vein action.

    Tom Cruise and Glen Powell in a helicopter. Tom is piloting while Glen appears terrified with a headset on
    Glen further said that Tom sent him to a six-hour "film school" movie, which consisted of Tom speaking to the camera and Glen alone in the movie theater. "He said, ‘This is just for my friends,'" Glen added.

    Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at an event, both in bow ties and suits, surrounded by photographers
    Hahahaha all so fun and definitely not terrifying!