    Geri Halliwell's Instagram Posted The Wrong Thing For Mel B's Birthday, In Case You Had Any Doubt How Celebs' Social Media Are Run

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ah, you know when you mean to dedicate a social media post to your old coworker, but the wires get crossed with your PR team? It's the classic conundrum that Spice Girl Geri Halliwell just found herself in.

    Mel B, with a leopard print top, and Geri Halliwell, in a strapless outfit, pose playfully together at an event
    Indeedy, today is Mel B's 49th birthday! Woohoo! And, if you go to Geri's Instagram page right now, you'll see a throwback post of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!"

    And I'm sure NOTHING else is suspicious there!

    Geri Halliwell Horner wishes Mel B a happy birthday with celebratory emojis and a heartfelt message
    Yes, the original version of Geri's heartfelt birthday post read, "Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed Happy birthday @officialmelb ! Hope you have an amazing day!"

    Thankfully, only some people noticed:

    Instagram comments for Pippa: &quot;Sending love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two.&quot; &quot;One job Pippa. One job.&quot; &quot;Friendship never ends... unless Pippa gets involved.&quot;
    Pippa is the name of Geri's publicist, though it's not clear who was behind the errant copy-and-paste.

    Geri Halliwell in a white outfit and Mel B in a green dress smiling together, standing outside a modern glass building
    Things have historically been...a little tense between the two Spice Girls (see: Mel calling Geri "really fucking annoying" in 2022, the dispute over whether or not they slept together) so I'm sure this won't add anything at all there.

    Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards
    Hey, I once accidentally pasted a link to the New York Times' Connections game instead of the story I was working on in a Slack with almost a hundred people. Tooootally the same thing.