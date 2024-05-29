Ah, you know when you mean to dedicate a social media post to your old coworker, but the wires get crossed with your PR team? It's the classic conundrum that Spice Girl Geri Halliwell just found herself in.
Indeedy, today is Mel B's 49th birthday! Woohoo! And, if you go to Geri's Instagram page right now, you'll see a throwback post of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!"
And I'm sure NOTHING else is suspicious there!
Yes, the original version of Geri's heartfelt birthday post read, "Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed Happy birthday @officialmelb ! Hope you have an amazing day!"
Thankfully, only some people noticed:
Pippa is the name of Geri's publicist, though it's not clear who was behind the errant copy-and-paste.
Things have historically been...a little tense between the two Spice Girls (see: Mel calling Geri "really fucking annoying" in 2022, the dispute over whether or not they slept together) so I'm sure this won't add anything at all there.
Hey, I once accidentally pasted a link to the New York Times' Connections game instead of the story I was working on in a Slack with almost a hundred people. Tooootally the same thing.