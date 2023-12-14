Four Years After Her Last Movie Role, Emma Watson Addressed Why She Isn't Acting

On life in Hollywood, Emma noted that her time away has allowed her to focus on more inward-facing metrics of success. “I get a front row seat [with] some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world,” she recalled. “And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you’re doing when no one’s watching.”