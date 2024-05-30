Donald Trump is guilty! Specifically, on 34 felony charges of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with porn performer Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 election.
The trial was already historic as the first criminal trial of any president, but it is extra significant as, A.) It's likely only one of Trump's four criminal trials that will go to a jury pre-election, and B.) He was found guilty.
Now, cameras were not allowed in the courtroom while the verdicts were read. Instead, this is the first photo uploaded to Getty of Trump arriving to speak to the press following his conviction.
CNN wrote of that moment in the courtroom, "Trump stared straight ahead during the verdict reading and when the acquittal motion was denied. Frowning, the former president grabbed his son Eric's hand and shook it rapidly, before starting to walk out of the courtroom. Trump was red in the face, and both father and son looked upset." So the mental image will have to suffice for that one.
Personally, I recommend looking for the glare of Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche as it burns through the screen.
Indeed, the tone of the images oscillates somewhere between rage and defeat.
He left the Manhattan courthouse on a street sectioned off from the public. I know this not because I am a reporter, but because it was a nightmare getting an Uber after my courthouse wedding two weeks ago.
He appeared in higher spirits upon returning to Trump Tower, where he mouthed, "Thank you" — despite some of the crowd reportedly chanting, "Lock him up!"