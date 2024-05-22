Here's Why An OCD Specialist Has Called Dax Shepard's Latest Comments On OCD "Grossly" Misrepresentative

"OCPD can also be very distressing for a person or the people around the person. I think even characterizing OCPD as something that's super beneficial would be inaccurate," she continued. "People with OCPD, who might be preoccupied with orderliness, perfectionism, and control, tend to align with that."

As the International OCD Foundation puts it, OCPD is characterized by" Rigid adherence to rules and regulations, an overwhelming need for order, unwillingness to yield or give responsibilities to others, and a sense of righteousness about the way things 'should be done.'"

