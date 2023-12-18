Gotta Love A Fling: Here Are 9 Short-Lived But Memorable Celebrity Relationships In 2023

Celebrity·Posted 14 hours agoGotta Love A Fling: Here Are 9 Short-Lived But Memorable Celebrity Relationships In 2023Some relationships are best when it's a good time, not a long time.by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Robert Kamau / GC Images The couple that launched a thousand op-eds! Taylor began dating Matty shortly after her breakup with Joe Alwyn was publicly announced. The two ignited dating rumors in May, which was within spitting distance of Matty's controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, which was cringe at best and actively bigoted at worst. The two parted ways in June, leaving behind a video of Matty bopping to the Eras Tour with Taylor's dad and an incident where they both mouthed the same cryptic message at their respective concerts. 2. Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Monica Schipper / Getty Images The actor and the celebrity hairstylist first sparked romance rumors back in February, which Chris confirmed when he told Drew Barrymore, "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special." The two were married in late April in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian and attended by Shania Twain. Alas, Chris filed for divorce in November, shortly after their wedding was aired on The Kardashians. 3. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Peacock / Rosalind O'Connor / Peacock via Getty Images The two likely met on the set of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, but things were confirmed as romantic when the two had a PDA-filled trip to Universal Studios in January. In May, Chase said of their relationship, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred." Reports that they'd parted ways emerged in August. Are they together now? Seemingly not. 4. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Maddie Meyer / Getty Images, Victor Lochon / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images After splitting from Gisele Bündchen last year, the twice-retired NFL player was linked with another supermodel in July: yes, Irina. The two were seemingly seen in just one photo together, in which he inexplicably looks as if he's about 2 feet taller than she is. “Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her," a source told People magazine in October about their reported split. "They had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled." 5. Tyga and Avril Lavigne Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images The same month that Avril's engagement with Mod Sun was revealed as over, she was spotted getting dinner with the rapper, who has been accused of dating Kylie Jenner when she was underage. During Tyga and Avril's fling, she was spotted wearing an $80,000 diamond necklace of her name that he apparently gave her. Reports that the two had split first emerged in June (with the caveat that she would keep the necklace), but by July, they were already reported to be back together. Apparently, however, they were "totally done" by October. 6. Lori Harvey and Damson Idris (Sort Of) Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Technically, this couple did trigger romance rumors in December 2022, but hey, they went Instagram official in January. In November, they issued a statement saying, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.” But the plot thickens: They were spotted leaving the premiere of the Renaissance world tour concert film in LA together just weeks ago. Well, thickens slightly — it looks as if things were fairly platonic. 7. Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski Gotham / GC Images Who can forget the nude Valentine's Day Instagram photo of 2023? The two were first linked in January, but a source close to Emily reportedly told E! News that they'd actually split before he posted. Eric claimed in an interview with Rolling Stone (via InStyle) in March that she had agreed to share the photo, stating, "She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic' — she kept saying ‘iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world" — but the E! source said she had nothing to do with it. Either way, days after the photo was posted, Emily posted a TikTok captioned, "what should you do when a situationship ends? start another one." Amen. 8. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Gucci Romance rumors about the music superstar and the model began back in February. While they kept things officially pretty quiet, they made a number of public appearances and cryptic nods to each other over the months (see Bad Bunny's "K" necklace). Alas, according to Entertainment Tonight, things "started to fizzle out," and it was over by December. 9. Finally, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Again) Gotham / GC Images Yes, the two behind the great coffee mug pap walks did split in 2021. But 2023 was not a year sans Shaw-milla: The two were seen making out at Coachella and looking snuggly at the Eras Tour. Alas, in June, People magazine reported that whatever had reignited this flame of love had been snuffed out. Shawn was also rumored to be dating Sabrina Carpenter this year, but he shut down that speculation fairly swiftly.