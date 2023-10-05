Here's What A Relationship Therapist Had To Say About The Many, Many Celeb Breakups Of 2023

"For a lot of people, I think there was a reluctance to make moves in their lives, which possibly we're seeing," he said before noting that he hadn't noticed an uptick in divorces in his own practice. That being said, broadly speaking, the pandemic still had an "enormous impact" that led many folks to experience a "realignment of values" — with Matt pointing to some individuals, for example, "prioritizing family time" more than work. He said, "I think people are thinking more about quality of life and kind of the values that they have in their relationships."