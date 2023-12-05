Cardi B Posted About Having To "Outgrow" Relationships, And It Looks Like She Doesn't Follow Offset Anymore

The two have been married since 2017 and share two children together. It hasn't always been the smoothest road, as Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but she posted a gushing tribute to the man after he surprised her for her birthday last month.
However, Cardi raised eyebrows yesterday when she posted on her Instagram story, "You know when you just outgrow relationships.”
"I'm tired of protecting people's feelings," she continued. "I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"
Meanwhile, Offset posted a clip from Scarface about being unable to trust.
If that wasn't enough, the two have unfollowed one another: