    Cardi B Posted About Having To "Outgrow" Relationships, And It Looks Like She Doesn't Follow Offset Anymore

    "You know when you just outgrow relationships."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Looks like there's Cardi B and Offset relationship drama again.

    Offset and Cardi B hugging on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    The two have been married since 2017 and share two children together. It hasn't always been the smoothest road, as Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but she posted a gushing tribute to the man after he surprised her for her birthday last month.

    Offset and Cardi on the Grammys red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    However, Cardi raised eyebrows yesterday when she posted on her Instagram story, "You know when you just outgrow relationships.”

    Cardi B / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings," she continued. "I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

    Cardi B / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    Meanwhile, Offset posted a clip from Scarface about being unable to trust.

    Offset / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/offsetyrn/

    If that wasn't enough, the two have unfollowed one another:

    Cardi B / Via Instagram: @iamcardib
    Offset / Via Instagram: @offsetyrn

    Well then!