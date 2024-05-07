Camila Cabello Brought The Most Absurd Accessory To The 2024 Met Gala

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Listen, the Met Gala has never been one for practicality — and this year was no exception. Cardi B's dress required 10 handlers.
Then there was singer Tyla, who couldn't actually walk in her Balmain sand dress and had to be hoisted up the stairs.
Of course, Kim Kardashian wore a terrifying Margiela by John Galliano corset that appeared to make even breathing a struggle.
Yet, one of the more baffling yet comparatively subtle looks came from Camila "it's giving Cher" Cabello.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
The dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin features over 250,000 Swarovski crystals and took 450 hours to make. But that's not why we're here, no: Her purse is literally a block of ice.
"My hands are really cold," she told E!, apparently noting that she'd give the ice block to some other poor soul at the top of the stairs. "I can't feel my hands."
Given that this year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," it's certainly a memorable way to interpret the underlying concept of fleeting beauty. According to Vogue, the rose encased in the ice was inspired by the rose on the Met Gala invitation, which is something I totally know as I was definitely invited.
"It keeps me really moist," Camila further told Variety, noting that the chain handle of the purse had melted off while she was on the red carpet. "The theme was very impermanence, things changing, but also my album, Miami, we're dripping, we're wet, we're icy, but we're melting."
IDK, man, I think it's cool (sorry).
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions