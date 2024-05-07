    Camila Cabello Brought The Most Absurd Accessory To The 2024 Met Gala

    "It keeps me really moist."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen, the Met Gala has never been one for practicality — and this year was no exception. Cardi B's dress required 10 handlers.

    Cardi B at the Met Gala being assisted by others
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Then there was singer Tyla, who couldn't actually walk in her Balmain sand dress and had to be hoisted up the stairs.

    Tyla being lifted up the Met Gala steps
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Of course, Kim Kardashian wore a terrifying Margiela by John Galliano corset that appeared to make even breathing a struggle.

    Kim Kardashian in a sparkling silver gown with a structured bodice and a skirt adorned with crystal-like embellishments
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Yet, one of the more baffling yet comparatively subtle looks came from Camila "it's giving Cher" Cabello.

    Camila Cabello at the Met Gala
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    The dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin features over 250,000 Swarovski crystals and took 450 hours to make. But that's not why we're here, no: Her purse is literally a block of ice.

    Camila Cabello in a glittering halter neck gown, holding an award, at an event with floral decor and photographers in the background
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "My hands are really cold," she told E!, apparently noting that she'd give the ice block to some other poor soul at the top of the stairs. "I can't feel my hands."

    Close-up of a person in a glittering outfit holding a unique clear clutch bag
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Given that this year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," it's certainly a memorable way to interpret the underlying concept of fleeting beauty. According to Vogue, the rose encased in the ice was inspired by the rose on the Met Gala invitation, which is something I totally know as I was definitely invited.

    Closeup of Camila Cabello at the Met Gala
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "It keeps me really moist," Camila further told Variety, noting that the chain handle of the purse had melted off while she was on the red carpet. "The theme was very impermanence, things changing, but also my album, Miami, we're dripping, we're wet, we're icy, but we're melting."

    Celebrity in a sequined gown holds a glass award
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    IDK, man, I think it's cool (sorry).

