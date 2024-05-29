After Years Of Misogynistic Vitriol, Brie Larson Responded To A Question About Sexism While Playing Captain Marvel

From her 2019 debut as the titular role in Captain Marvel, Brie has faced waves of sexist backlash from MCU fans — including those who celebrated the box office failure of 2023's The Marvels. When asked about the backlash in 2019, Brie said that she "doesn't have time" to get into online negativity, adding, "I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am."
That being said, Brie has alluded to a future role for her within the MCU. As part of the Hollywood Reporter's new Drama Actress Roundtable, Brie was asked about the "correlation" between the "vitriol" she faced playing Captain Marvel and the sexism her character experiences in the show Lessons in Chemistry.
"I don’t know if it’s specific to Marvel," she replied. "I only know my experience, and my experience is being underestimated at times."
When asked if she drew from her experiences to play chemist Elizabeth, Brie responded, "Of course. I think the best I’ve been able to find with characters I play is that they’re all me, it’s just a mixing board."
"[There] are things that are living inside of you that I don’t know if you would’ve given a life to [otherwise]. And sometimes they’re really beautiful and sometimes they’re sad or scary or keep you up at night, but I feel like my life is enriched by all of those things. The hardest part for me has not been committing to the characters, it’s getting out of them," she added.
Indeed, Brie said that she doesn't want to do a role as dark as her character in Room because it took her "a long time to be able to just do basic things that I used to enjoy in my life" afterward. Now, to de-stress, she will "put a lot of board games on set."