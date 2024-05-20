16 Behind-The-Scenes “Bridgerton” Season 3 Facts, Straight From Showrunner Jess Brownell

Yes, furniture was broken making some of the love scenes in Season 3.

Good news, fellow 'Ton lovers: The third season of Bridgerton is finally out (well, half of it). And my, what a feast for the senses it is.

Two characters from Bridgerton, seated, in period costume, engaged in conversation outdoors
Liam Daniel/Netflix 2024

To get all the details on Season 3, we spoke to showrunner Jess Brownell. Jess has taken on the role of showrunner after decades working in Shondaland, and she told us that she "was truly not expecting" to receive the call from Shonda Rhimes telling her that she'd gotten the gig.

&quot;Netflix Spotlight poster with three Bridgerton S3 actors standing against a red background, dressed in character.&quot;
BuzzFeed / Getty Images

So, here is some of the behind-the-scenes info we learned about Penelope and Colin's season, straight from Jess herself:

🚨 WARNING: SPOILERS FOR PART 1 OF BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 AHEAD.

1. For Penelope's glow-up, Rita Hayworth and Jessica Rabbit were used as reference points as the character rebels from her mother's ideals.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive, Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"For Penelope, it was all about taking her as far away from her look in Seasons 1 and 2 as possible. Which, story-wise, is about her rejecting and rebelling against the look her mother has always wanted for her. So, if in Seasons 1 and 2 she has these really tight pin curls, then hair-wise, we knew we wanted to start loosening up her hair," Jess told BuzzFeed.

Though it was "quite anachronistic" for a woman of the era to have such loose hair, Jess continued, "We felt like because Penelope is an extraordinary woman who has this whole career — she's not an average Regency woman, so we could push the boundaries of historical accuracy. And then color-wise, she's rejecting the oranges and yellows and going to greens and blues on the other side of the color wheel."

2. And Colin's signature colors were also changed to deeper tones to reflect his newfound "maturity," "confidence," and "swagger."

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

Unlike the pastels Colin typically sports in earlier seasons, Jess said that now the character is "wearing clothes that reflect his travels and his new worldliness."

She continued, "There are some hair, sideburn, and eyebrow tweaks that emphasize that he's older, more serious, and make him feel more ready to settle down — so that when and if that happens, we believe it."

3. The writers had many discussions on how to depict the fragmented relationship between Penelope and Eloise to be as "impactful as any romantic get-together or breakup," as the ending of friendships are seldom depicted on screen.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"Especially when you're in your early 20s and figuring out your identity, you're really basing your growth on the people around you. For Penelope and Eloise, it's really about the fact that they grew up next door to each other. And I think we've all had those friendships where you've known each other since childhood, and there's always a turning point where it's like, 'Okay, are we real adult friends who can grow in the same direction? Or are we just friends of convenience for a certain period of time?' So this breakup was about giving them each a moment to grow independently. And then to see whether that will lead them in the same direction — back together or not?" Jess explained.

4. An intimacy coordinator is used on the Bridgerton set, but before the scenes are written — and they are written with "incredible detail, in terms of choreography" — a conversation is had with the actors about what they are or are not comfortable with.

Character from Bridgerton dressed in a regency-style gown, standing by a candlelit window, looking at someone off-camera
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Jess said of Lizzy Talbot, Bridgerton's intimacy coordinator, "She's fantastic. She approaches the intimacy scenes as a stunt, meaning every piece must be choreographed."

5. Sex scenes can sometimes take six hours to shoot and rely on many props — such as bouncy balls and maxi pad-like items — to create boundaries between the actors.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

She added, "What starts as, I imagine, very a nerve-racking for the actors pretty quickly becomes just another day — okay, maybe not just another day at work, but it's a long day at work, so we get through it!"

6. One of the most challenging wigs to create this season was the Queen's swan hairpiece, which involved multiple prototypes.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"Erika Ökvist, our hair and makeup head, had a real vision this season," Jess explained. "I think she just wanted to challenge herself in new ways and raise the bar."

When asked how long hair will typically take for the actors, Jess replied, "Fortunately, because Erika is working with wigs, they can be crafted without the actor needing to be there. But it's still quite a bit of time to fit them into the wig and ensure it looks marginally natural."

7. The costumes this season are some of the least historically accurate we've seen in the series, to match the "heightened" rom-com tone of the season.

Two characters from Bridgerton in period clothing walk outdoors, with others in the background
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"This season, like Erika, [costume designer John Glaser] wanted to raise the bar. We didn't push back much on what he wanted to do because this is the most rom-com season we've ever had. Everything in a rom-com is a little bit heightened. The tone this year is a little bit more comedic. So it felt acceptable this season to push the boundaries more than usual on historical accuracy and just lean into the fun. Might we pull back on it if next season is more serious? Certainly," Jess said. 

8. Francesca was recast between seasons as the original actor, Ruby Stokes, was committed to the now-canceled Netflix series Lockwood & Co. The team watched "hundreds" of audition tapes, with Hannah Dodd's being one of the last ones.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

"Ruby is just a phenomenally talented actress, and she's absolutely still a part of our Bridgerton family and will forever be young Francesca," Jess recalled, outlining how "in demand" the actor is compared with the amount of time needed for Francesca this season.

"It was a tricky role to cast because she is a very introverted character and yet has a very rich inner life. So we needed an actress who could believably portray that introversion, while still allowing us glimpses into the character's inner world so that she didn't become too much of an enigma," she continued, noting that she watched more casting videos for Francesca than she had ever seen for a character before. "As soon as we saw her tape, we knew that she was our girl. She can portray introversion, she's able to show an inner world, and she also has that sparkle and presence that makes her feel like a Bridgerton."

9. And Francesca's arc has been hinted to take multiple seasons.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

When asked about Francesca's romantic story beginning this season, Jess replied, "For fans familiar with Francesca's book, her journey takes place across more seasons than the other characters' journeys. We needed to start her story now so that whenever her season might be, we have time to tell all the pieces."

10. The version of Colin we see in the show is more insecure than his book counterpart, leading his Season 3 arc to "bring his natural vulnerability and sensitivity, and merge that with his new confident persona."

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"Colin, in the book world, is much more of an easy charmer. He comes by his confidence and his popularity really naturally. Because we're an ensemble show, we had to essentially give the character more room for growth so that we could play with his character a little bit longer. Luke Newton's portrayal of Colin in Seasons 1 and 2 has, I think, a lot of lovely texture and insecurity to it. That insecurity gave us a lot to work with coming into Season 3," Jess explained.

"Certainly our Colin comes back at the top of the season with all of this confidence and swagger. But I think anytime someone returns from a summer abroad with a whole new personality, they probably are hiding another side of themselves," she added.

11. Each episode has its own theme. For example, the theme of Episode 1 is "transformation and change."

Nicola Coughlan in &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Laurence Cendrowicz /NETFLIX

"In Lady Danbury's ball in the first episode, the theme is 'the four seasons ball,' which really speaks to changing seasons," Jess explained. "John Glaser took that theme and interpreted that into a lot of ombré fabrics, because you're looking at color changing. Every episode has a very specific theme. Some are more obvious than others, and I think potentially might be fun for fans to try to put that all together." 

12. And the title sequence has "of course" once again been changed to reflect the season.

The cast of &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"We change them up a little bit every season. And this year, there are a few new objects sprouting out of the tree that are representative of the season," she said. 

13. There are also plenty of butterflies to spot, as they are "as emblematic to the Featheringtons what bees are to the Bridgertons."

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

For an additional "fan hobby," Jess suggested "spotting butterflies," noting, "The butterfly is the Featherington crest. You may have noticed butterflies before on the railings in the Featherington house. They're all over this season, from props to set design, to costume."

14. Netflix asked the team if they would like to split the season into two parts — after they had already "written and produced all eight episodes."

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at a &quot;Bridgerton&quot; premiere
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage

"We always break the seasons in two parts. There's always a midpoint at which the main action flips in some major way. So it worked out pretty perfectly," Jess recalled. "I know that for some fans there, they're bummed about having to wait an extra month — but I do think the wait will be worth it. The back half is a really strong back half; I'm very proud of it."

15. When asked if the season itself questioned the validity of marriage as a happy ever after in the Bridgerton world, Jess stressed that this season explored "modern themes" that "normally you don't get to explore in a regency drama."

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in period attire at a ball in a scene from Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"I think Penelope is one of our most modern heroines because she has a career. We got to explore really modern themes this season about women and the choices we have to make — trying to 'have it all,' the idea that you have your marriage, you have your career, but how do you balance the two?" Jess explained. "For Penelope, the proposal comes at the end of part one. She has essentially achieved the goal that she set out to achieve. But the Whistledown secret is hanging over her. It was really rewarding to explore what that means to her in the back half."

16. Nicola and Luke did break some furniture while filming a sex scene, but it did not make it into the show.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Jess confirmed the reports but said, "You know, it's a really good story, but I don't feel like it's mine to tell."

Thank you for talking to us, Jess! Bridgerton Season 3 (Part 1) is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Note: Quotes have been edited for length and clarity. 

