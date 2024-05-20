16 Behind-The-Scenes “Bridgerton” Season 3 Facts, Straight From Showrunner Jess Brownell

Hot Topic
Good news, fellow 'Ton lovers: The third season of Bridgerton is finally out (well, half of it). And my, what a feast for the senses it is.
To get all the details on Season 3, we spoke to showrunner Jess Brownell. Jess has taken on the role of showrunner after decades working in Shondaland, and she told us that she "was truly not expecting" to receive the call from Shonda Rhimes telling her that she'd gotten the gig.
So, here is some of the behind-the-scenes info we learned about Penelope and Colin's season, straight from Jess herself:
🚨 WARNING: SPOILERS FOR PART 1 OF BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 AHEAD.
1. For Penelope's glow-up, Rita Hayworth and Jessica Rabbit were used as reference points as the character rebels from her mother's ideals.
2. And Colin's signature colors were also changed to deeper tones to reflect his newfound "maturity," "confidence," and "swagger."
3. The writers had many discussions on how to depict the fragmented relationship between Penelope and Eloise to be as "impactful as any romantic get-together or breakup," as the ending of friendships are seldom depicted on screen.
4. An intimacy coordinator is used on the Bridgerton set, but before the scenes are written — and they are written with "incredible detail, in terms of choreography" — a conversation is had with the actors about what they are or are not comfortable with.
5. Sex scenes can sometimes take six hours to shoot and rely on many props — such as bouncy balls and maxi pad-like items — to create boundaries between the actors.
6. One of the most challenging wigs to create this season was the Queen's swan hairpiece, which involved multiple prototypes.
7. The costumes this season are some of the least historically accurate we've seen in the series, to match the "heightened" rom-com tone of the season.
8. Francesca was recast between seasons as the original actor, Ruby Stokes, was committed to the now-canceled Netflix series Lockwood & Co. The team watched "hundreds" of audition tapes, with Hannah Dodd's being one of the last ones.
9. And Francesca's arc has been hinted to take multiple seasons.
10. The version of Colin we see in the show is more insecure than his book counterpart, leading his Season 3 arc to "bring his natural vulnerability and sensitivity, and merge that with his new confident persona."
11. Each episode has its own theme. For example, the theme of Episode 1 is "transformation and change."
12. And the title sequence has "of course" once again been changed to reflect the season.
13. There are also plenty of butterflies to spot, as they are "as emblematic to the Featheringtons what bees are to the Bridgertons."
14. Netflix asked the team if they would like to split the season into two parts — after they had already "written and produced all eight episodes."
15. When asked if the season itself questioned the validity of marriage as a happy ever after in the Bridgerton world, Jess stressed that this season explored "modern themes" that "normally you don't get to explore in a regency drama."
16. Nicola and Luke did break some furniture while filming a sex scene, but it did not make it into the show.
Thank you for talking to us, Jess! Bridgerton Season 3 (Part 1) is now available for streaming on Netflix.
Note: Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.
