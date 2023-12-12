Long before the Greta Gerwig/Margot Robbie flick swept through the world, the live action movie was initially slated to star Amy Schumer — who ended up leaving the project due to "creative differences." Anne was then announced as Barbie, with Alethea Jones directing, but the project ended up never seeing the light of day.
Well, when Anne recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she was asked how she now looked at the 2023 version of Barbie. “The thing that's so exciting about what Greta and Margot and America that entire phenomenal team — they hit a bullseye," she replied.
"The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion, but it’s not the right version," she continued, noting that when it came to her version not being made, "I actually think of it as a lucky thing."
“I think that Margot is just sublime,” she said. “What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. The mythic giants they toppled with that film that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people — they ran straight through them! Dancing! Sparkling!"
"Just as a cinema-goer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think theirs was the best possible version. It’s easy just to be thrilled and happy. I love watching women kill it. I just do. To do so well, so undeniably, that they actually had to write new records!" she enthused.
You can listen to the full podcast interview here.