"Just as a cinema-goer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think theirs was the best possible version. It’s easy just to be thrilled and happy. I love watching women kill it. I just do. To do so well, so undeniably, that they actually had to write new records!" she enthused.