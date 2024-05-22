Amber Rose Used Anti-Trans Rhetoric To Justify Her Support For Donald Trump, And It's Beyond Disappointing

Warning: Discussion of sexual assault.
The model and rapper has long been associated with feminism after organizing the sex-positive Los Angeles branch of the rape culture protest "SlutWalk" in 2015. The following year, she said of Trump, "He’s a fucking idiot. He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president." She has advocated for victims of sexual violence, and the SlutWalk protested Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation.
Meanwhile, Trump has been found liable for sexual assault and has been accused of sexual misconduct from dozens of women — to the point where "Donald Trump sexual misconduct allegations" has its own Wikipedia page. None of this is even going into the effect that his actions in the White House — such as his Supreme Court appointments leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade — have had on women in the US.
On Tuesday, Amber posted a photo of her with Melania and Donald Trump, along with the caption, "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸."
In a now-deleted follow-up comment, Amber made claims like, "Y'all want biological men in women's sports," evoking anti-trans rhetoric that trans women are actually men or a huge threat to women's sports.
She also claimed that "Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion," despite Trump spreading misinformation about abortion and advocated for abortion to be left up to states to decide, which means that about 1 in 3 women of reproductive age live in states with abortion bans.
Many people subsequently took to the comments to criticize Amber's endorsement. According to Social Blade, Amber lost over 120,000 followers amid the backlash.
A few hours later, Amber posted a podcast excerpt where she spoke about women having to be in "survival mode" — which was further criticized.
Indeed, a quick look through Trump's social media shows that Amber has been "liking" his Instagram posts since at least April.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.