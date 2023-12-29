Skip To Content
15 Of The Wildest Celebrity Outfits In 2023

Hey, at least it's not a black suit with a white shirt.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Doja Cat's Swarovski crystal-coated Schiaparelli look for their Haute Couture Spring/Summer show:

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage

2. Doja Cat's Choupette Oscar de la Renta Met Gala ensemble:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

3. Timothée Chalamet's latex (?) Prada suit for the Wonka Japan premiere:

Warner Brothers / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

4. Bebe Rexha ass-less VMAs Uncommonist dress, complete with horse tail:

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Elsa Hosk's two-in-one Viktor & Rolf dress at the Cannes Film Festival:

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage, Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

6. Lil Nas X's crystal-coated cat look at the Met Gala, with makeup done by Pat McGrath:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

7. Hunter Schafer's Ann Demeulemeester feather top at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party:

Axelle / FilmMagic, Karwai Tang / WireImage,

8. Julia Fox's SEKS metal bikini at New York Fashion Week:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Rachpoot / GC Images

9. Julia Fox's condom outfit, as worn during a casual walk in LA:

Rachpoot / GC Images

10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's peacock and egg Halloween costume:

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

11. Justin Bieber's Croc, hoodie, and hat ensemble for Hailey Bieber's promotional event in New York:

Gotham / GC Images, Robert Kamau / GC Images

12. Kylie Jenner's lion-headed Schiaparelli dress for their Spring/Summer show:

Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

13. Rita Ora's chrome spine made by Francesco Fabiani for the British Fashion Awards:

Karwai Tang / WireImage

14. Tommy Cash's flesh suit for the Jean Paul Gaultier x Julien Dossena show:

Marijo Cobretti /  / SplashNews.com

15. Finally, Sam Smith's inflatable Hari jumpsuit:

Neil Mockford / FilmMagic, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage