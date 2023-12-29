15 Of The Wildest Celebrity Outfits In 2023

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours ago15 Of The Wildest Celebrity Outfits In 2023Hey, at least it's not a black suit with a white shirt.by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Doja Cat's Swarovski crystal-coated Schiaparelli look for their Haute Couture Spring/Summer show: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage 2. Doja Cat's Choupette Oscar de la Renta Met Gala ensemble: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue 3. Timothée Chalamet's latex (?) Prada suit for the Wonka Japan premiere: Warner Brothers / Getty Images for Warner Brothers 4. Bebe Rexha ass-less VMAs Uncommonist dress, complete with horse tail: Taylor Hill / Getty Images 5. Elsa Hosk's two-in-one Viktor & Rolf dress at the Cannes Film Festival: Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage, Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic 6. Lil Nas X's crystal-coated cat look at the Met Gala, with makeup done by Pat McGrath: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images 7. Hunter Schafer's Ann Demeulemeester feather top at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Axelle / FilmMagic, Karwai Tang / WireImage, 8. Julia Fox's SEKS metal bikini at New York Fashion Week: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Rachpoot / GC Images 9. Julia Fox's condom outfit, as worn during a casual walk in LA: Rachpoot / GC Images 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's peacock and egg Halloween costume: Wwd / WWD via Getty Images 11. Justin Bieber's Croc, hoodie, and hat ensemble for Hailey Bieber's promotional event in New York: Gotham / GC Images, Robert Kamau / GC Images 12. Kylie Jenner's lion-headed Schiaparelli dress for their Spring/Summer show: Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images 13. Rita Ora's chrome spine made by Francesco Fabiani for the British Fashion Awards: Karwai Tang / WireImage 14. Tommy Cash's flesh suit for the Jean Paul Gaultier x Julien Dossena show: Marijo Cobretti / / SplashNews.com 15. Finally, Sam Smith's inflatable Hari jumpsuit: Neil Mockford / FilmMagic, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage