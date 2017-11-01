If Chicago Is A War Zone, Who Is The Enemy?

One thing the failed war on drugs has taught us is that fear and racial panic lead to bad policy. Chicago, my hometown, is now in danger becoming the public face of a new, equally disastrous era of bad thinking.

Whenever President Trump or one of his boosters invokes Chicago as a shorthand for urban violence, we hear the racialized subtext loud and clear: Black and brown people here are out of control. You can almost hear the collective exasperated sigh ripple through our neighborhoods as they say Chicago is worse than Afghanistan, or hell, or whatever their default for the worst place in the world might be.

Chicago is merely the latest city to be the poster child for urban violence, even though New Orleans, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, Baltimore, and St. Louis have higher murder rates. Painting Chicago into a corner is a dangerous exercise that evades talking about sound gun policy or improving urban centers. It does nothing to fix our gun problem, or help understand why it exists in the first place.

It’s no coincidence that singling out Chicago became so widespread during Barack Obama’s presidency. The right jumped at a chance to highlight gang-style violence in his hometown, with the same barely concealed racial animus that came with suggestions that he wasn’t a real American citizen, or that he was seeking to undermine America itself.

“It’s so tragic the way that the Trump Administration is using Chicago as a prop in the racial politics of America,” said Harold Pollack, a professor and codirector of the University of Chicago Crime Lab. Many young men in Chicago carry guns for the same reason so many Second Amendment adherents across the country stockpile their own, he said: self-defense.

But for the politicians writing off these young black and brown men, their otherness makes the idea of the right to self defense incomprehensible — even if they’re merely doing what tens of millions of American gun owners do, except in a dramatically more violent neighborhood.

“We have young men in Chicago armed up because they’re scared of each other,” Pollack said. “I’d rather be judged by twelve than carried by six,” he’s been told by young men in the criminal justice system — they’d rather face a jury and prison than be carried to their grave.

Gun violence isn’t necessarily linked to gang violence. The black gang structure in particular broke down when leaders were locked up in the late 1980s and 1990s. Top-heavy lockups led to fragmentation, and much of today’s gunplay is interpersonal — young men who know each other.