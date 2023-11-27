Skip To Content
    40 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Cyber Monday

    Don’t play around, because when it comes to these prices (and with Christmas right around the corner), you’re not going to want to miss out.

    by Natalie Brown, Heather Braga, Courtney Lynch, Jordan Grigsby

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We'll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can't catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. An avocado Squishmallow for 38% off on Amazon that'll have your kiddo jumping for joy cuz nothing is better than one of these adorable, super popular little plushies. Sure to be a Christmas morning hit.

    reviewer holding an avocado plushie toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kiddo, 13, earned the money and bought her first Squishmallow, Austin (the avocado), with my help. She is in love. Textures are important to kids with ASD and his texture is perfect. She's not letting him out of her sight. I'd give 10 stars if I could." —Tia B.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $40).

    2. GeoSafari kid binoculars for 36% off they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE. Baby K is only 1.5-years-old and she was so excited to look out the windows and see the birds, up close! I wasn't sure they would work for her little face, but once she focused in, it was all over, hahaha!" —Brenda Richmond

    "My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59 (originally $14.99).

    3. A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 60% off with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies they can customize with built-in funny filters. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???

    a child playing with a kids smart watch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $24.89+ (originally $62.99; available in five colors).


    4. A dino race track for 44% off at Amazon; it comes complete with T Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track. Now every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...

    The green track with brides and dino cars
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack23

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $35.99).

    5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — a card game you can play together as a family on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!

    a game of taco goat cheese pizza
    Amazon

    You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! 

    Dolphin Hat Games is a small business.

    Promising review: "I just finished playing a round of this with my 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter and it was so much fun. There was squealing and laughter galore. Simple to learn and fun to play. We can't wait til dad is home from work to play with him. Fast-paced and action filled, this is not a game where you can sit and casually chat while you play, which sometimes can be a blessing in disguise depending on the company! We love this game, and I'm so glad we bought it. I bought it on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but would buy again even if I had to pay full price!" —AC33

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (originally $9.99).

    6. An arts and crafts kit for 23% off chock full of everything and anything to inspire your little one to create a fun paper plate animal friend to hang with (so you can get some chores done, finally).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set comes with 12 cute animal pattern cards, 12 colored paper trays, and 144 double-sided foam adhesives.

    Promising review: "This craft kit is easy for a toddler to manage and creates cute animals. The double sided adhesive works very well." —Beachy1

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $12.99; available in three styles).

    7. A Barbie doll for $39 off at Walmart, modeled after the movie because it was simply iconic and whether they're a kid or an adult, they'll be totally obsessed. Like, who doesn't want a Margot Robbie version of Barbie in her cute little 'fit.

    Walmart

    And although he's just Ken, you can get the movie version of him too riiiight here.

    Promising review: I bought the doll right after I saw the new Barbie movie with my granddaughter. I was one of the original Barbie fans in 1959 when the doll was released and wanted to share my long time love for the doll with my granddaughter. The doll is pretty true to looking like Margot Robbie in the new movie in her pink gingham dress and accessories with a lovely smile. She makes me smile every time I look at her. —Janners

    Get it from Walmart for $43.90 (originally $64.72).

    8. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 42% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.

    model playing with the toy
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "This has taken our pretend play to a whole new level of excitement. This interactive toy encourages imaginative play and provides endless entertainment for kids. One of the things I love most about this is its realistic design. It mimics the look of an actual car steering wheel, complete with turn signals, gear shift, and ignition key. The attention to detail is remarkable and adds to the authenticity of the play experience. It truly sparks the imagination, allowing kids to feel like they are driving a car. The wooden construction is sturdy and well-made, ensuring that this toy will stand up to active children's rough-and-tumble play. It is a durable piece that can be passed down to younger siblings or friends, making it a wise investment." —The Reviewer

    "I bought this for my two-and-a-half-year-old niece. She absolutely loved it. Out of all of the gifts she got this is the one she kept coming back to and played with it all day!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $40.49 (originally $69.99).

    9. The epic 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off plus an additional $13 off at Amazon complete with 75+ pieces, a *three-story slide*, and enough space to hold a slumber party with four dolls — because every night is girls' night. It even comes with a puppy and pet-friendly features like a doggy door and bed.

    the dreamhouse
    Amazon

    Don't forget to clip the coupon for an extra $13 off.

    Promising review: "I’m 36 yrs old and caught Barbie fever from the movie big time. I bought this because I couldn’t resist anymore, and I don’t regret it at all. It’s a beautiful pink girliepop dream and I just want to be 10 yrs old again!! Literally play with and or admire this every day, especially my 2.5 yr old daughter. BUY IT for you and your kids if you’re at all into Barbie, hours of nostalgic playtime." —Jordan Hafford

    Get it from Amazon for $139 (originally $199.99) and shop all the Barbie deals here.

    10. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.

    Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (originally $59.99).

    11. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅

    an elephant hose spraying toy for a child&#x27;s bath
    amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok!

    This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10.

    Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $26.95; available in four colors).

    12. A balance bike for 20% off on Amazon that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.

    a toddler on a little red bike
    Amazon

    My toddler got this for his first birthday and has been consistently playing with it for 7 months. Before he built up the confidence to actually ride it around, he used to have a blast just pushing it around the house. It doesn't take up much room at all and has become a beloved toy in our home.

    Promising review: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband like 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $42.39 (originally $52.99; available in 14 colors).

    13. A three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette for 45% off — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.

    a model with the white play kitchen with rose gold finishes
    Maisonette

    Plus an additional 10% OFF $95+, 15% OFF $300+, 20% OFF $600+ with code HOLIDAY23

    Promising review: "My children love this play kitchen! Also the quality is good and it was easy to assemble." —kenny

    Get it from Maisonette for $93.50 (originally $170). 

    14. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $29.99; available in four colors).

    15. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset that's 54% off at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.

    The set with pretend food, money, and a menu
    Amazon

    See all the other Melissa & Doug toys on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

    Promising review: "We got our 3-year-old a play kitchen for Christmas but the play kitchen we got didn't come with any food or dishes. I decided on this set because it comes with little bit of everything and the wooden foods can be flipped over for something different. My son loves playing with this set daily and it was budget friendly. You can never go wrong with Melissa & Doug toys." —Belenvm

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $37.99).

    16. A marble run set for 40% off at Amazon so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $41.79 (originally $69.99+; available in three quantities)

    17. A superhero costume set from Meri Meri for 50% off that your kiddo will don to save...is the the day? — well, you might not be entirely sure what's being saved, but whatever it is, you'll definitely be impressed!

    Meri Meri

    It's recommended for kids ages 3–6! It comes with the cape and the leatherette mask and cuffs. And check out all the other cute costumes and party supplies on sale at Meri Meri's Black Friday sale!

    Get it from Meri Meri for $34 (originally $68).

    18. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book for 30% off at Amazon that'll help your kiddos pick up more than 100 common words (everything from animals to food to colors to opposites and more) in both English and Spanish. Reviewers say it actually holds kids' attention through the bright colors and interactive buttons and sounds.

    A reviewer&#x27;s book
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" —Megan Hennegan

    Promising review: "Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy. 👍"  —Zaida

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $19.99). It also comes in other themes/topics, and those versions are 20% off, too — check them out here.

    19. An electric bumper car for 47% off at Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

    A child sitting on the bumper car in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (originally $299.99)

    20. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 56% off at Amazon compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Shop all the Osmo deals here.

    Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.89+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games)

    21. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so you can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time you find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!

    the puzzle put together, with a cute illustration of a busy chocolate shop
    Mudpuppy

    This brand makes several different Search & Find puzzles and they're all 30% off right now! 

    Get it from Mudpuppy for $10.49 (originally $14.99). 

    22. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for up to 50% off at Amazon that actually *has some suction* so that when your kid is mimicking you and wants to "help out" around the house, they're actually getting a little bit of vacuuming done.

    A child using the yellow vacuum toy
    Amazon

    There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kid picks up.

    Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in three colors).

    23. A pack of kinetic sand for 20% off at Amazon that you might find yourself playing with without the kids! This stuff oozes through your fingers like butter; you won't be able to keep your hands out of it.

    A reviewer&#x27;s pink kinetic sand
    amazon.com

    Recommended for ages 3 and up.

    Promising reviews: "I'll admit that I'm an adult who plays with kinetic sand. I have a very stressful job and this sand is very therapeutic for me. The sound as you slice through the sand is calming but the real stress relief comes from slowly letting it fall out of your hands. It is sooooo relaxing. I can spend hours decompressing with this sand." —Vonner

    "What's not to like about kinetic sand? If you haven't ever felt it before it's essentially a great feeling of magnetic sand! My children love to play with it. My son who is two and a half will easily play with it for over an hour as well as my 7-year-old daughter, and myself if I sit down long enough! We like to put in an assortment of things (small animals, sea creatures, tiny shovels, and small containers to fill and dump). The two pound bag is an added bonus that makes sure we have plenty to go around! I highly recommend putting it in a container that is tall enough so that none flies out. Fun fact, kinetic sand is washable and I found that out because my son decided to dump his orange juice on it. 😐" —The Guy

    Get it from Amazon for $8.79 (originally $10.99).

    24. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off at Amazon; it's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!

    A child watching a movie and reading on the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $124.99 (originally $189.99; available in pink and blue, plus Mickey and Disney Princess themes).

    25. A très chic pickleball set for 35% off at Amazon that comes with four paddles, four balls (two indoor, two outdoor), and a netted carrying bag for anyone who wants to get into the super popular sport — or wants to refresh their equipment.

    The green and white striped paddles with set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" —ChooseKindness

    Promising review: "Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" —jaselle

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (originally $48.99; available in 10 colors).

    26. Play Nine for 24% off at Amazon, which is literally golf in a card game. This game is super fun AND gives your kid an opportunity to do a little math, but in a fun way!

    Play nine card game on a table
    Amazon

    Players get eight cards with a discard and draw pile in the center and then take turns drawing, discarding, or trading their cards for the lowest value cards. The player with the lowest score wins! Recommended for ages 8 and up and two to six players.

    Promising review: "We have played this game with adults for a few years and as our grandkids reached ages 8+, we decided to introduce them to the game. They caught on to the rules quickly and now all four grandkids (now ages 10–13) love the game and the competition with adults. It is a great family game to enjoy." —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (originally $18.99).

    27. A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle for 33% off at Amazon for kids who aren't easily amused and need something *really* cool to pique their curiosity. This cube can be manipulated into more than 70 shapes with tons of patterns to keep them busy, so it'll be a hit with parents too.

    Amazon

    You can also collect all nine puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.

    Promising review: "Fun for older teens. I bought one each for my 16- and 19-year-old son and daughter for Christmas. It made a great stocking stuffer. It was very intriguing and they enjoyed linking them together for new shapes. The boxes were sturdy enough for teens to manipulate without breaking and the magnets are strong. Not sure if younger hands would be too rough. If forced to move in the wrong direction they could break. The designs were beautiful. I plan to buy a few more for a bigger variety of shapes!" —Shellbug99

    Get it from Amazon for $17.50 (originally $25.99; available in 21 designs).

    28. A Bop It Extreme for 41% off to challenge the entire family. Bop it, pull it, and twist it solo or make it a family face-off with the different modes this toy has! '90s kids, I expect you guys to CRUSH this because this was our jam.

    reviewer&#x27;s bop it on their lap
    amazon.com

    The recommended age is 8 and up BUT the company also says their recommended age is kids in general! Bop It is an easy peasy game with audible directions that you have to follow — bop it, twist it, flick it, spin it, and pull it. Just follow the instructions correctly! It's also got different game modes and challenges!

    Promising reviews: "Had one years ago and the whole family absolutely loved it! We have no idea what happened to it, we all missed it. Found this on Amazon and ordered it immediately! Arrived quickly and just in time for our vacation to the coast. The eight hour drive will be a little more bearable with this super fun game. So much fun, and brings the family together WITHOUT screens! So happy to have this game again." —KClagg09

    Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (originally $27.99).

    29. A classic Pretty Pretty Princess game for 22% off with a Disney twist your entire family will love — if you *didn't* have a full blown, knock out fight with your sibling over the crown did you even play? Ah, the nostalgia of it all.

    disney princess version of pretty pretty princess
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This game is engaging for kids, as it involves dressing up and playing with jewelry, which is always fun. It also encourages basic counting skills as players move around the board and count their collected jewelry. Perfect game for the whole family to enjoy. It is for all ages." —Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $15.64 (originally $19.99).

    30. An Elsa or Moana doll for 37% off so your kiddo can re-enact all their favorite numbers *and* come up with fun new stories...all while staying comfortably under $15, so your wallet stays happy too.

    Shop Disney

    Get them from Shop Disney: Elsa or Moana for $12.50 (originally $19.99; also available in 23 other characters).

    31. And an Ariel Barbie doll for 50% off at Amazon because who wasn't obsessed with this movie this year?! Perfect for your Little Mermaid lovin' kiddo who asks to hear "Scuttlebutt" approximately 324 times a day. And, she sings so they can sing along to "Part Of Your World" with their favorite princess.

    the Ariel doll with a colorful tail
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We loved the look on our daughters face when she opened this for her birthday. She was so happy and has taken it everywhere. The best gift!" —Jamby

    Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (originally $24.99).

    32. The dodgeball-like card game Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off at Amazon, where you get to literally throw cute foam burritos at your opponents! Many reviewers say it's fun for all ages, so if you play with your kids, you'll love it too!

    the two foam burritos with the game cards and tokens
    Amazon

    The goal of the two- to six-player game is to earn points by collecting as many sets of three matching cards as fast as you can (in the outdoor edition, they're oversized cards). Each player starts with their own draw pile, and there are two community draw piles in case your draw pile runs out for a minute or two. There are no turns: each player continually draws from their own pile, then discards their cards into the draw pile of the person on their left. If you collect a set of three special "battle cards," you trigger a battle, and that's where the burrito-throwing comes in! Want to know more? Watch the full Throw Throw Burrito tutorial on YouTube! BTW, It's made by the same people who created the Exploding Kittens game.

    Promising review: "I picked up this game as a Black Friday impulse buy, and I can’t believe how incredibly awesome it is! My wife and I played a couple rounds one evening when our kids went to sleep, and I’m not sure how they slept through it! We were so rowdy and loud, and there were definitely some close calls with the fragile ornaments on the Christmas tree. If you are even remotely considering buying this game, you should absolutely do it. The only downside is the lack of durability of the foam burritos, but I can’t fault the game for this, because if they made them tougher, I imagine they would be too hard, and would possibly hurt when they hit you. Seriously, this is probably my favorite game at this point, and I will always recommend it!" —Jared Nagreen

    Get it from Amazon for $12.39 (originally $24.99; also available in three other versions). 

    33. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 22% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Some of the activities include: a reusable volcano they can build, paint and erupt; crystals they can grow, rose quartz and pyrite samples they can dig out, a water tornado they can make out of two plastic bottles, a glow-in-the-dark vortex they can make, and 15 different mineral specimens to start their rock collection!

    Promising review: "My 8-year-old has had so much fun with these experiments! There are so many to do and keep him busy and interested. Of course I help him and do all of the things that I am not comfortable with him doing (as far as the volcano mixture) but he has been able to excavate gems and grow crystals, mold and paint his volcano and there is a book with exciting new info for him to read and learn. And I love that I get to bond with him while teaching him new things. If I remember, I’ll come back and post updates on his crystals and volcano!" —Brian Loaza

    Get it from Amazon for $23.39 (originally $29.99; also available in three other styles).

    34. A rechargeable activity cube for 40% off at Amazon — it has nine games in one, because some kids really do require endless possibilities to stay busy. They can play solo or with friends thanks to a collection of one- and two-player games, including a fun version of Simon Says and Tic-Tac-Toe!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my son's friend for his birthday present and my son loved it so much that I got him one too! It's great for medium/long car rides. I like him doing something besides looking at a screen the whole car ride. This is fun and competitive. I highly recommend it." —E. Lynch

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99).

    35. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 30% off plus an additional $5 off featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Don't forget to clip the coupon for an additional $5 off!

    My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $49.99).

    36. An art easel for 30% off with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!

    model next to the A-frame easel
    Crate Kids

    Pick up a couple of rolls of easel paper on Amazon for $9.99!

    Promising review: "One of my favorite Crate purchases! This easel is awesome. Minimal assembly needed to get it together and it is very sturdy. My daughter loves using this and she will be able use it for years to come." —Greg D 

    Get it from Crate Kids for $132.30 (originally $189). 

    37. A Play-Doh Kitchen Creations "Rising Cake Oven Bakery" play set that's 53% off at Amazon for your kiddo who watches waaaay too much Nailed It and is convinced they're a mini Duff Goldman. This will allow them to create multi-tiered cakes, cakes with surprise centers, and cakes with piped "frosting" on them like the little pro they are.

    child smiling with play doh set
    Amazon

    Includes five Play-Doh colors. 

    Promising review: "This is a great Play-Doh set. Super adorable, LOVE how you can fill the pan with 'cake batter,' then lock it into the stove and use the lever to make the cake 'rise.' The kids are thrilled with it. Couple of things to note: Make sure the cake pan is locked into the oven by sliding its lower edge under the notches. After pulling the lever, you need to put it back into its original position BEFORE trying to open the oven door. Don't force it or it could break. Also note that the set will need additional Play-Doh if you want to make any color of cake other than pink. It comes with enough pink Play-Doh to make a cake but not enough of any other colors to make a cake. That wasn't a problem for us, we have PLENTY of Play-Doh..." —Elise

    Get it from Amazon for $10.23 (originally $21.99).

    38. A download of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition for 30% off at Amazon which will keep anyone entertained for hours on end. It's filled with magical quests, characters you already know and love, cooking, gardening, decorating, and so much more. It's a Disney fan and video gamer's dream come true.

    A screenshot from disney dreamlight valley
    Amazon

    I cannot even begin to fully describe how much I've enjoyed playing this video game, but I will certainly try. I consider myself a "cozy gamer," which is someone who prefers a video game they can leisurely enjoy without a lot of drama and stress. This game beautifully combines that genre of gaming with the magic of Disney — and it is simply fantastic. I love that I get to dress my character in an array of Disney styles, decorate a cute little cottage exactly as I like it, and chit-chat with characters galore. It's really soothing and I've found it to be a great way to unwind from a long day. I've played it on a PC, my Nintendo Switchand my Xbox S, so feel free to pick your fave console and roll with it!

    Get it from Amazon: Cozy edition for Nintendo Switch for $34.99 (originally $49.99), the Cozy edition for Xbox for $34.99 (originally $49.99) or the Cozy edition for PS5 for $34.99 (originally $49.99).

    39. 5 Second Rule for 54% off – it challenges you to name three things that fit a category in only five seconds. Apologies to anyone who thought this would be about eating food off the floor.

    the game 5 second rule
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This game is great. We saw it in a store and bought it on Amazon since it was significantly cheaper. We have played with friends multiple times. Everyone has a great time and laughs a lot (I am 28 but have played with all age groups). A few card subjects are a bit questionable, but they are good topics for the most part. They cover a wide range of topics so that everyone can play. I am bad at actors and song artists, but only a few have had you name songs or movies so that is good for me. We generally don't keep score since we play with a big group and have more fun just playing for laughs. I love the timer. It makes a funny noise and is entertaining to watch the balls drop. It definitely adds to the stress (in a good way) of trying to come up with the answers in time! Definitely would give this gift as a present." —Jean

    Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (originally $24.99; available in original, relay, and Disney editions).


    40. Jenga for 50% off at Amazon to test their concentration and dexterity skills. Be gentle or the whole tower might come tumbling down!

    two models playing jenga
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great game that can be played by all ages and either alond, with someone else, or with a group. There are so many possibilities. This is definitely a great game for game night. This game builds on your critical thinking skills, as each move has to be well thought out or you can lose in a blink of an eye. So, it is challenging, fun, and competitive all at the same time. Basically, each player builds upon another player's move until the blocks come crashing down. The person who makes that last move loses." —QT

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (originally $15.99).


    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.