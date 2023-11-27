Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. An avocado Squishmallow for 38% off on Amazon that'll have your kiddo jumping for joy cuz nothing is better than one of these adorable, super popular little plushies. Sure to be a Christmas morning hit.
2. GeoSafari kid binoculars for 36% off they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
3. A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 60% off with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies they can customize with built-in funny filters. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???
4. A dino race track for 44% off at Amazon; it comes complete with T Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track. Now every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...
5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — a card game you can play together as a family on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!
6. An arts and crafts kit for 23% off chock full of everything and anything to inspire your little one to create a fun paper plate animal friend to hang with (so you can get some chores done, finally).
7. A Barbie doll for $39 off at Walmart, modeled after the movie because it was simply iconic and whether they're a kid or an adult, they'll be totally obsessed. Like, who doesn't want a Margot Robbie version of Barbie in her cute little 'fit.
8. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 42% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.
9. The epic 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off plus an additional $13 off at Amazon complete with 75+ pieces, a *three-story slide*, and enough space to hold a slumber party with four dolls — because every night is girls' night. It even comes with a puppy and pet-friendly features like a doggy door and bed.
10. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.
11. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
12. A balance bike for 20% off on Amazon that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.
13. A three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette for 45% off — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.
14. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.
15. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset that's 54% off at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.
16. A marble run set for 40% off at Amazon so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.
17. A superhero costume set from Meri Meri for 50% off that your kiddo will don to save...is the the day? — well, you might not be entirely sure what's being saved, but whatever it is, you'll definitely be impressed!
18. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book for 30% off at Amazon that'll help your kiddos pick up more than 100 common words (everything from animals to food to colors to opposites and more) in both English and Spanish. Reviewers say it actually holds kids' attention through the bright colors and interactive buttons and sounds.
19. An electric bumper car for 47% off at Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.
20. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 56% off at Amazon compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.
21. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so you can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time you find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!
22. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for up to 50% off at Amazon that actually *has some suction* so that when your kid is mimicking you and wants to "help out" around the house, they're actually getting a little bit of vacuuming done.
23. A pack of kinetic sand for 20% off at Amazon that you might find yourself playing with without the kids! This stuff oozes through your fingers like butter; you won't be able to keep your hands out of it.
24. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off at Amazon; it's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!
25. A très chic pickleball set for 35% off at Amazon that comes with four paddles, four balls (two indoor, two outdoor), and a netted carrying bag for anyone who wants to get into the super popular sport — or wants to refresh their equipment.
26. Play Nine for 24% off at Amazon, which is literally golf in a card game. This game is super fun AND gives your kid an opportunity to do a little math, but in a fun way!
27. A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle for 33% off at Amazon for kids who aren't easily amused and need something *really* cool to pique their curiosity. This cube can be manipulated into more than 70 shapes with tons of patterns to keep them busy, so it'll be a hit with parents too.
28. A Bop It Extreme for 41% off to challenge the entire family. Bop it, pull it, and twist it solo or make it a family face-off with the different modes this toy has! '90s kids, I expect you guys to CRUSH this because this was our jam.
29. A classic Pretty Pretty Princess game for 22% off with a Disney twist your entire family will love — if you *didn't* have a full blown, knock out fight with your sibling over the crown did you even play? Ah, the nostalgia of it all.
31. And an Ariel Barbie doll for 50% off at Amazon because who wasn't obsessed with this movie this year?! Perfect for your Little Mermaid lovin' kiddo who asks to hear "Scuttlebutt" approximately 324 times a day. And, she sings so they can sing along to "Part Of Your World" with their favorite princess.
32. The dodgeball-like card game Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off at Amazon, where you get to literally throw cute foam burritos at your opponents! Many reviewers say it's fun for all ages, so if you play with your kids, you'll love it too!
33. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 22% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!
34. A rechargeable activity cube for 40% off at Amazon — it has nine games in one, because some kids really do require endless possibilities to stay busy. They can play solo or with friends thanks to a collection of one- and two-player games, including a fun version of Simon Says and Tic-Tac-Toe!
35. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 30% off plus an additional $5 off featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
36. An art easel for 30% off with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!
37. A Play-Doh Kitchen Creations "Rising Cake Oven Bakery" play set that's 53% off at Amazon for your kiddo who watches waaaay too much Nailed It and is convinced they're a mini Duff Goldman. This will allow them to create multi-tiered cakes, cakes with surprise centers, and cakes with piped "frosting" on them like the little pro they are.
38. A download of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition for 30% off at Amazon which will keep anyone entertained for hours on end. It's filled with magical quests, characters you already know and love, cooking, gardening, decorating, and so much more. It's a Disney fan and video gamer's dream come true.
39. 5 Second Rule for 54% off – it challenges you to name three things that fit a category in only five seconds. Apologies to anyone who thought this would be about eating food off the floor.
40. Jenga for 50% off at Amazon to test their concentration and dexterity skills. Be gentle or the whole tower might come tumbling down!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.