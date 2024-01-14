34 Things You Need If You've Basically Never Cleaned Your Home Correctly

1. A broom and dustpan set with an adjustable-height handle — it's best for sweeping up the daily dirt that seems to accumulate in your kitchen throughout the day (or week...or month, depending on how often you end up using it).
2. And a handheld broom and dustpan that hook together for simple storage because sometimes you just spill a *little* bit and don't feel like pulling out the big set.
3. A microfiber flip mop, if you have wood, tile, laminate, or linoleum floors. The blue side picks up some dirt, dust, and hair (completely dry), then the white side uses just water to wipe up even more stubborn gunk.
4. Or a pack of three machine-washable, 100% microfiber, sewn-to-fit reusable Swiffer cloths, so you can have all the quick and easy convenience if you're a Swiffer stan, but with less waste and zero extra hand-washing effort.
5. A powerful but inexpensive vacuum cleaner if you have any carpet or area rugs at all and don't already own a vacuum.
6. And a carpet freshening powder because it'll deodorize the rug in your open-to-the-kitchen living room that's absorbed several years worth of cooking smells.
7. A spray bottle filled with your choice of all-purpose cleaner and a pack of reusable microfiber cloths, so you can go to town wiping down each and every surface that's even the littlest bit dusty or dirty.
8. And a couple of bottles of disinfecting spray — while you def don't need to use this *everywhere* (or all the time), it's good to have around for occasions when you, say, accidentally drip some raw meat juices on your counter prepping some chicken thighs, but want to avoid contaminating your veggies with that bacteria.
9. A fume-free oven cleaner that will erase the evidence of all those years of delicious baked goods (or, y'know, frozen pizzas and bacon) overnight.
10. Or if you want something a bit less harsh: An oven scrub cleaner made from pumice, baking soda, sodium citrate, two kinds of plant-based cleaners, and eucalyptus, peppermint, lemon, and tea tree essential oils. It may require a tad more elbow grease, but it'll still get the job 100% done.
11. A glass cooktop cleaning kit packed with everything you need to shine up even the messiest burner so it gleams like it did the day you moved in.
12. A bottle of Bar Keeper's Friend because it can make so many things in your kitchen look brand new again: stained pots and pans, dull and scratched ceramic sinks, cooked-on grime on gas cooktops, tarnished shiny metal, rusty-looking stainless steel, and more.
13. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking, giving it the time it needs so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom like it was never there.
14. A pack of three disposable drain snakes to reach deep into your pipes and pull up that slimy hair monster who's been viciously blocking your tub and sink from draining freely.
15. A high-quality toilet brush because if you don't own one already...well, they're the easiest way to keep your commode from getting gross.
16. And a stamp-in gel — after your toilet's clean, this will KEEP it clean, no need to scrub on a regular basis. Just press it beneath the rim and let it do all the work.
17. A pumice stone to vanquish those built-up hard water stains without using up all your spare energy for the day. If your toilets look like the one below, this should 1,000% become a staple in your cleaning routine. Bleach and other typical cleaners won't make a dent on the dried minerals, but this will!
Promising reviews: "Easy to use and very effective. This product was recommended to me by a professional house cleaner. Sure enough, she was right and this is a great product for removing stain and scale from fixtures." —Amazon Customer
"I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time which regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. Pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
Get one from Amazon for $12.99.