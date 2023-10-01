These 39 "Dream House" Products Are, Surprisingly, Affordable

It comes with four pieces: a large cover for the back, arms, and base, plus a cover for each cushion. One reviewer bought two, and covered their back three cushions as well as the seats for an extra neat look! A couple reviewers also suggest buying some twist pins ($6.99) to help it stay perfectly in place.

Promising review: "I've had this for about 8 months now, and I have a baby, several cats, and a toy poodle who all love the couch, so I’m able to speak on the durability. There is only like one or two tiny little tears from cat claws. My poodle loves to “dig” into the couch with her nails when she’s “burying” her treats, and she hasn’t caused any damage. The baby has also caused many messes on this cover, and it is very easily wiped off. Honestly I would’ve thought the cover would’ve been destroyed by now, but it’s still in very great condition. It looks really nice, is very soft, and I was able to easily get it to tuck into the couch so that it’s not baggy or ill fitting." —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $52.91+ (available in 5 sizes and 12 colors).