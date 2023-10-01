These 39 "Dream House" Products Are, Surprisingly, Affordable

1. Some black matte-steel cabinet pulls that take literally five minutes to install: unscrew your current ones, then attach these in the same spot to pretty much instantly take your vanity from 1996 to 2022. (Rent? You can swap them back before you move!)
Just remember to measure before you buy: these are 5 inches long and the hole centers are 3 inches apart.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in black, gold, or silver).
2. Or some sophisticated gold cabinet pulls that will immediately dress up your bathroom vanity and make it easy to look past the fact that it was originally installed in the late '80s.
Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls.... don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a lux weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S
Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.
3. A plush, velvety slipcover in bright teal because it's an easy, wallet-friendly way to get the ~colorful couch~ trend. Because the couch is such a big piece, you'll be amazed at the difference that adding a cover will make to your space!
It comes with four pieces: a large cover for the back, arms, and base, plus a cover for each cushion. One reviewer bought two, and covered their back three cushions as well as the seats for an extra neat look! A couple reviewers also suggest buying some twist pins ($6.99) to help it stay perfectly in place.
Promising review: "I've had this for about 8 months now, and I have a baby, several cats, and a toy poodle who all love the couch, so I’m able to speak on the durability. There is only like one or two tiny little tears from cat claws. My poodle loves to “dig” into the couch with her nails when she’s “burying” her treats, and she hasn’t caused any damage. The baby has also caused many messes on this cover, and it is very easily wiped off. Honestly I would’ve thought the cover would’ve been destroyed by now, but it’s still in very great condition. It looks really nice, is very soft, and I was able to easily get it to tuck into the couch so that it’s not baggy or ill fitting." —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $52.91+ (available in 5 sizes and 12 colors).
4. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner to save you from the years of buildup and make your living room actually look well, clean and nice again. Idk that anyone dreams of a home with a sooty fireplace, so this'll fix you up quickly and easily.
Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. And a can of brick whitewash paint so you don't have to just live with your fireplace's earth tones that were oh-so-popular in the '70s but simply do NOT mesh with the ideal mantel you're picturing in your head.
Most reviewers seem to use it for their fireplaces, but it would totally work on just any old brick, too! BTW, you do have to dilute the paint with water to get full-coverage, so just be sure to read the directions before you get started!
Promising review: "This is amazing!!!!! It looks like a different fireplace. I have been looking at a horrible grout repair that the previous owners did for 20 years. I did this in about two hours!!!!!! This product is fast, it's easy to use, easy to clean up, and inexpensive." —Denise
Get a pint from Amazon for $29.95.
6. A set of reusable wall-mounted dispenser bottles complete with well-designed labels to transform your cluttered shower into a hotel spaworthy retreat.
7. Or a set of stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers to give your bathroom a lighter, brighter aesthetic, and let all the pretty colors of your decanted soaps bring a little unbranded color to the world.
Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and bodywash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something that seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea
Get set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A guided gallery wall kit because day dreaming about the gallery wall won't make it happen, but this comes with seven frames, a hanging template, hardware, and some lovely black-and-white prints that'll make it much, much easier to put something together that looks both nice and is evenly spaced.
Promising review: "I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." —Cristina C Sanchez
Get it from Amazon for $41.17+ (available in two finishes, or see all the layouts, size, and finish options on the Gallery Perfect store page).
9. Some luxurious blackout velvet curtains that'll instantly elevate any space you hang them in, especially if you follow the cardinal rule of decorating: always hang any drapes both higher and wider than the window. That's how these have such a grand, sweeping appearance!
Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the Northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ a panel (available in four sizes, with either grommets or rod pockets, and in up to 15 colors).
10. A gorgeous gold mixology set because it can single-handedly turn any countertop or corner table into an upscale cocktail lounge. It comes complete with pretty much everything you need to make delectable Manhattans, French 75s, Martinis, Cosmos, Moscow Mules, Negronis, Mojitos, Daiquiris, Old Fashioneds. — the list goes on! — for wayyyy less than you'd pay at a bar.
It comes with: a shaker, a jigger, a bar spoon, a muddler, a corkscrew, a pair of ice tongs, a strainer, two liquor pourers, and the wood base. Looking to really up your game? Grab a mixology recipe book for $13.31 and a coordinating insulated ice bucket for $40.99.
Promising review: "This bar kit is perfect for the budding mixologist in your life! My husband loves the pour spouts and says they make him feel like a real bartender, while I love muddling and building my drinks in a glass with all the tips and tricks in the included booklet! This set gleams and has attracted a few compliments already, and it's so fun showing off with friends to make drinks. Highly recommend!!" —Jessica Armes
Get it from Amazon for $58.99
11. Some self-adhesive film so you get the marble counters you so deeply desire without having to pay a pretty penny for a slab of stone and workers to install it. (Or having to convince your landlord to do the spending, instead.)
Promising review: "I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap Ikea tables into less-cheap-looking Ikea tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixely repetitive pattern, so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House
Get it from Amazon for $19.34.
12. A roll of stick-on track lights because besides making it just plain easier to cook and do dishes, they make the kitchen (or bathroom or closet) ~glow~ with sophisticated, expensive vibes.
It even comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $17.84 (available in white or warm white).
13. Some super soft velvet covers you can slip over the throw pillows you're not so excited about anymore (maybe they're stained, maybe you're just going for a different look) to make your living room or bed look completely fresh.
To make the pillows look extra fluffy, buy covers that are one size smaller than your inserts! (Or if you need inserts because you don't currently have any throw pillows to reuse, you can get a pack of two for $13.99.) I recently bought these pillow covers in green and they're beautiful, soft, look great, have held up well, and seem to be well-constructed!
Promising review: "Definitely have bought a fair amount of these with my constantly changing decor. Don’t think I’ve ever had a broken zipper, which is nicely matching and hidden. They clean nicely with soapy water. Rich, deep colors that transform in different lighting. Cream and white are a bit see through. Extremely soft and nice to lay on. Cream is utterly delicious to look at with an expensive looking sheen that is matched only by its luxurious feel. Great value." —Aliza
Get a pack of two on Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight sizes and 35 colors).
Of course, depending on your decor preferences, Amazon has dozens of under-$15