70 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year, Before They Go Flying Off The Shelves

I used watercolor pencils for the first time a couple of years ago and was truly astounded by how easy it was — even though I have zero drawing talent or training beyond what, like, most adults could do — to make beautiful drawings of flowers. You just sketch out what you want and even if things are uneven, they instantly transform into something truly beautiful as you glide the watercolor brush over them. I could definitely see it working wonders in adult coloring books, especially the kind with thick-enough pages!

They do still need rinsed in a cup of water when switching colors.

Promising review: "I've found that they're reduced the amount of water mess that I usually have after using water-soluble paints. Since all of the water is contained in the brush, it means a whole lot less water all over my surfaces. The different brush thickness and designs will help pick out the brush type you want. If you put the brushes back in the original case after you're done, the plastic sleeve has a brush guide that shows examples of the different brushes to make it easy to select the one you need. Pretty good brushes! Make watercoloring a bit cleaner!" —Kayla

Get three pens of varying brush sizes from Amazon for $9.99 (and get a set of 48 paints for $9.99 or 24 pencils for $7.99, and a pad of watercolor paper for $14.04).