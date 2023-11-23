70 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year, Before They Go Flying Off The Shelves

1. Three flavors of lip sleeping masks — they're packed with emollients, which help protect and moisturize their kisser similar to the way the famed Laniege mask does, but for less than half the price. And they get a lime flavor, pomegranate flavor, and berry flavor in the set. Cracked, dry winter lips begone!
Promising review: "I breathe through my mouth when I sleep and I often wake up with super chapped lips. I love Laniege’s lip sleeping mask but, it gets pricy when used daily. This product is the most amazing alternative for it at a FRACTION of the price! Laniege is $24 for just one and this is less than $10 for three?! THREE? Omg take my money. Highly recommend! —Nikz
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent combinations).
2. A wine aerator that goes directly into the bottle, so they can pour as usual but enjoy the ~upgraded~ taste (no matter how cheap or fancy their bottle happens to be).
Promising reviews: "I have all kinds of wine accessories, several different aerators and pourers that I am not using much because I either don't see the point or cleaning takes too much time. I have to say this aerator didn’t fulfill my expectations at 100%, it fulfilled them 10,000%. It is very easy to use and clean and wakes the wine 100%. If there is one product that I will recommend with confidence this is it." —Natalia
Get it from Amazon for $8.81.
3. A duck-shaped dog toy because both reviewers and one of my former coworkers swear it's basically indestructible, even for dogs who are heavy chewers. Idk about you, but we love to get our dog a new toy for their stocking every year, and he really does love playing with it when we give it to him!
This year, it just might have to be this one!!
My former colleague AnaMaria bough this for her dog Rocky, and says: "It is my professional opinion that this yellow "Duckworth" duck toy is woven with Valyrian steel. I purchased this on Nov. 24, am writing this as of April 16, and it is STILL GOING STRONG. It has not torn, ripped, there is no toy entrail fluff scattered throughout our living room.. nada. It’s still perfectly intact and Rockie generally prefers this toy over any other one in his ever-changing arsenal. It’s also perfect for his medium frame but I can see it being equally as ideal for smaller dogs because it’s lightweight, despite being on the larger side."
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
You can also read AnaMaria's full Multipet Duckworth dog toy review!
4. A book-tracking bookmark so you can watch the reader in your life get immediate heart eyes the moment they pull it out of their stocking. It has 100 blank books they can fill in one at a time (50 on each side) each time they finish a title. Imagine how happy they'll feel when they finish filling it out!
Promising review: "These are just as lovely as I had hoped. They are tall and have plenty of space for writing. The colors match the picture, the edges are nice and clean, and the paper is sturdy so there are no crumpled corners. I'm very impressed with this item and will be buying more!" —Amanda Cash
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.69.
British Book Art is a small biz based in the UK, and they make everything out of either recyclable or biodegradable material!
5. The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game for anyone who loves family or roommate game nights, especially ones that have a dose of high-energy, adorably illustrated easy fun.
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
You can also get it in a holiday version — Santa, Cookie, Elf, Candy Snowman — or even a Halloween version.
Promising review: "Ridiculous in a good way! I was skeptical about how much I may enjoy this game being in my mid-thirties. But it's a lot of fun! Easy to learn, easy to play, my 8-year-old has lots of fun with it. Its a great family game with the potential to be a late-night more adult-oriented event if you’re picking up what I'm throwing down. Cheers!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Watercolor brush pens they can pair with a set of watercolor paints or watercolor pencils to easily take their hobbyist art — or even their coloring books — to the next level. These pens are different from regular brushes because they can fill them with water, and gently squeeze the pen to wet the brush more instead of constantly re-dipping it in a cup.
I used watercolor pencils for the first time a couple of years ago and was truly astounded by how easy it was — even though I have zero drawing talent or training beyond what, like, most adults could do — to make beautiful drawings of flowers. You just sketch out what you want and even if things are uneven, they instantly transform into something truly beautiful as you glide the watercolor brush over them. I could definitely see it working wonders in adult coloring books, especially the kind with thick-enough pages!
They do still need rinsed in a cup of water when switching colors.
Promising review: "I've found that they're reduced the amount of water mess that I usually have after using water-soluble paints. Since all of the water is contained in the brush, it means a whole lot less water all over my surfaces. The different brush thickness and designs will help pick out the brush type you want. If you put the brushes back in the original case after you're done, the plastic sleeve has a brush guide that shows examples of the different brushes to make it easy to select the one you need. Pretty good brushes! Make watercoloring a bit cleaner!" —Kayla
Get three pens of varying brush sizes from Amazon for $9.99 (and get a set of 48 paints for $9.99 or 24 pencils for $7.99, and a pad of watercolor paper for $14.04).
7. A bottle of Bachan's small-batch Japanese BBQ sauce if they're always looking for new and exciting ways to up the flavor of their home cooking. It's umami flavor's described as "teriyaki-ish," a little salty, a little sweet, and it makes chicken, fish, beef, pork, and rice even more mouthwatering as a marinade or a dipping sauce.
Bachan's is a small Japanese-owned biz founded by Justin Gill and based in Northern California. He took cues from his grandmother Judy Yokoyama's recipe, and refused to water the sauce down to cut costs. It's cold-filled, vegan, small-batch, non-GMO, BPA-free, and preservative-free.
Bek, one of my former BuzzFeed colleagues, says: "I've tried this sauce and immediately made everyone I know try it as well. It's the kind of sauce that makes you go "oh...wow, oh WOW" when you taste it."
Promising review: "I purchased all three flavors after seeing a cooking demo on Good Morning America. This stuff is SOOOO worth the effort to get it — of course, not available locally to me in my tiny rural town. It's tasty WITHOUT being overly salty as most of these types of sauces are. ALL are exceptionally good. You can use as marinade, dip or drizzle! The dispenser bottle is a total bonus. I am sold and will certainly buy again. I just made a batch of wings using the hot and spicy (adding a little crushed red chilis) as fast as we ate them. I may have to find a way to get this stuff in on auto ship — which I never do! I say, try them all once — see what YOU think." —ForeverYoung
Get the original flavor from Amazon for $7.98 — and check out their Amazon store page for more options, like yuzu and gluten-free versions!
8. A sparkly vinyl Barbie sticker — it's inspired by that delightfully iconic quote no one but Margot Robbie could have delivered so perfectly. Because what water bottle or laptop couldn't use a little sparkly existential crisis?
Promising review: "I get a lot of compliments on this sticker! It's great quality and hasn't shown any signs of coming off from my bottle so I'm happy!" —Jessica Zermeno
Paper and Art By Y is a small business owned by Yesenia, a mom and full-time healthcare worker who uses her Cricut and iPad to make fun and funny stickers!
Get it from Paper and Art By Y on Etsy for $4.50 (also available in a custom text version).
9. A pack of five Facetory hydrating sheet masks, each with a slightly different formula — one with charcoal for clarifying, one with niacinamide for that hydrated ~glow~, one with shea butter for softening, and one with snail secretion filtrate for rejuvenation. It's the closest you can get to giving them the gift of soft and glowing skin.
They're all paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and retinyl palmitate-free, and work for all skin types.
Promising review: "Amazing stuff! I’ve tried two of the face masks so far and at first was hesitant being that I have acne prone and ridiculously sensitive skin. I have to say that I loved both, the charcoal one helped me fight a breakout and the glow one made me look so hydrated and fresh. I can’t wait to try the others. I will definitely continue to buy and gift these masks." —Billie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Or a blackhead-minimizing, exfoliating clay mask that they'll have so much fun with because it BUBBLES! Reviewers say it's not too harsh on their skin and just downright satisfying thanks to the foam.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
11. And a cute kitty ears headband to make them smile with delight when they slip it on to hold every strand of hair back when they wash their face in the evening, or when they apply their favorite face masks.
I mean, who can resist grinning when slipping on something like that??
Promising review: "I ordered this headband mostly because I am a cat-lady-in-training. What I didn't realize when buying this cutesy novelty item is that it is actually very functional as well. I had previously been using a regular elastic headband to hold my hair out of my face while washing it or doing face masks, but this is infinitely better. The terry cloth material soaks up any water that I accidentally splash too close to my hair when I'm washing. It holds my short, very fine baby hairs around my hairline out of the way as well. I recommend this to anyone!" —Littlebig
Get it on Amazon for $5.43.
12. An incredibly hilarious little screaming goat — simply press on him, and he lets out a bleaty yell basically guaranteed to make them laugh every time they hear it.
I had one of these for a long long time; it's truly hilarious to hear the little scream!
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed." —Gab
Get it from Amazon for $8.17.