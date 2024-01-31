30 Small, Easy Ways To Keep Your Home Significantly Cleaner

1. Make your bed first thing in the morning so your bedroom instantly looks neat and tidy, no matter how messy the rest of the room happens to be.
2. Stash a pack of municipally compostable cleaning wipes under your bathroom sink, then swab things down once a day so you never have to deal with a buildup of dust or mildew.
3. Mist your shower walls, curtain/door, tub, fixtures, and floor with a no-wipe, no-scrub formula after you turn off the water and you'll (almost) never need to deep clean your shower ever again.
4. Catch all the hair you and the people you live with shed in the shower using a silicone drain cover, so you can stop spending so much $$ on chemical de-cloggers and never have to call the plumber for help.
5. Stamp some gel into your clean toilet to actually keep it that way for weeks at a time, no scrubbing required.
6. Banish years of rusty stain buildup all over your bathroom with some spray-on cleaning gel — all you do is spray, wait a minute or two, then rinse to reveal your bathroom's ~sparkle~.
7. Soak your clogged and mildewy showerhead in a plastic bag filled with vinegar for a couple of hours, and it should dissolve every bit of the buildup.
8. Run a line of no-odor mold and mildew remover gel along your gross grout and caulking to banish even seemingly embedded black spots from your bathroom without having to do more than simply rinse it away after a few hours.
9. Drop a eucalyptus-scented, citric acid–infused toilet bomb into your toilet bowl on a regular basis (like, once a week, depending on how hard your water is) to help cut down on the need to scrape lime scale or calcium buildup with a pumice stone. Swish once or twice, let it fizz for about five minutes, then scrub for a minute or so with a toilet brush.
10. Wear sweeper slippers to pick up hair, dust, fuzzies, and little water drips as you cook, do your makeup, pace while talking on the phone, or just generally hang out on your wood or tile floors.
11. Or to really keep your floors cleaner than you ever thought possible, splurge on a robo vac. IDK about you, but there's no way I'm ever going to vacuum or sweep every day without one of these little buddies doing it for me.
12. Prevent all the people you love from tracking outside dirt and grime into your home in the first place: Set out a doormat that will (playfully!) encourage people to wipe their feet.
13. You could even take it one step further and create a designated spot for everyone to take their shoes off at (or right inside) the door.
14. And if you have dogs who constantly bring dirt in from the yard, wipe down their paws with an old towel — or if a towel just doesn't cut it, a paw washer — before they come back inside.
15. Keep a bottle of all-purpose stain remover around for those inevitable occasions where you don't want to deal with a professional carpet cleaner — or pick it up to tackle those set-in stains you got tired of looking at years ago.
16. You can clean all kinds of things in the dishwasher instead of spending time washing each thing individually, as long as they're glass, nonrusting metal, or plastic (assuming you skip the heat cycle).
17. Water spotting and funky smells in the dishwasher can be solved by simply running a cycle (either with or without dishes) with a cleaning tablet designed exactly for those purposes — just drop one in the bottom, and run a cycle like normal.
18. Or, if you don't have a dishwasher — or you have some extra greasy dishes that won't fit in said dishwasher — Dawn's Foaming soap will help hasten things at least some.
19. Put a shallow cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven (or a reusable liner) to catch any future spills before they start.
20. Microwave a bowl filled with water + lemon for three to five minutes — then leave the door closed for a few minutes so everything can steam — and you'll be able to wipe off every single dried-on food bit with one swipe of a paper towel.
21. Eliminate the smears and fingerprints on your stainless-steel appliances by treating them with a 2-in-1 cleaner and polish once a month or so.
22. Lay down a layer of wax paper or paper bags on the tops of cabinets and furniture — especially in the kitchen — to catch greasy dust, then simply swap it out months later when it gets grimy.
23. Line your refrigerator shelves with absorbent, machine washable mats to prevent small spills from drying to a sticky mess you have to painstakingly scrape off a little at a time.
24. Pop one of these cleaning pods in your Keurig coffee machine and "brew" it exactly the same way you make a regular K-Cup, and you'll have a cleaner coffee maker in less than, like, three minutes.
25. Shine up your cooktop or stove in five minutes: Drizzle on some Dawn and hydrogen peroxide, sprinkle with baking soda, and scrub in circles with a dish brush.
26. Pull out a lint roller to quickly pick up all the dust that's built up on your lampshades...well, since the last time you cleaned your lampshades.
27. And wipe down all your other surfaces with a microfiber duster, which attracts and holds onto dust like a magnet instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later.
28. Make pet or lingering food smells vanish without lifting a finger: Just light a candle designed specifically to eliminate those sorts of scents.
29. Use any old squeegee and some water in a spray bottle to easily clean pet hair off your sofa, furniture, and basically anything that's upholstered with fabric.
30. Or to pick up gobs of pet hair all at once, try an infinitely reusable pet hair roller — or even quicker and easier, splurge a little on a handheld pet hair vacuum that requires very little effort for you to make it seem like no pets live in your house (or ever go in your car) at all.
You, enjoying all the extra time you have in your life because you don't have to spend tons of time cleaning, but your home is still clean:
Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.