34 Parenting Products That’ll Make You Say, “Why Didn’t I Buy This Sooner”

1. A pack of brightly colored stacking cups with over 80,000 5-star ratings because your little one, like all of those thousands of others, won't be able to get enough of it (of course it's the cheap toy that's the favorite — who knows why!) A bunch of people say it's the best money they've spent on a toy!
Even better: These have holes in the bottom for water play and include an adorable star ring to hold them together when you're traveling.
Promising review: "MVP in our toy collection!! Of all our toys, these stacking cups are the ones our 10-month-old reaches for first EVERY time. She is obsessed and has been since she was 4 months old! At first, the rims of the cups were easy for her to practice her grasp, but as time has gone on she has used them to bang together and, finally, to stack. They are easy to clean (I believe they are intended to be a bath toy, although we don't use them that way) and easy to throw in a diaper bag for on-the-go play. If we could only have one toy for her, this would be the one!" —Carmen Lewis
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.
2. A pack of stick-on gel pads to help soothe fevers with their cool touch — a helpful must during cold and flu (and COVID and RSV, sigh) season. They're just the right size for a kiddo's small forehead, stay cool for up to eight hours at a time, and while they may or may not help bring a fever down, they'll definitely comfort your distressed little one.
Each pack contains four sheets.
Promising reviews: "I can't rave enough about these gel sheets! They really help cool the temperature down and in my case, my daughter sometimes shows immediate (5–10 minutes) relief after I apply the sheet on her forehead. Each box contains four gel sheets contained in two separate packs. You can easily tear the packaging without using scissors, so that is a good thing about it. A gel sheet will last up to eight hours. I never had any issues of the unused ones getting dry or hard inside the original packaging. The gel sheet adheres pretty well to the skin of a child. It does not slide or come off even when the child sleeps sideways. It does not hurt to peel it off. My daughter is 3 and she likes when I put one on her. Mommies, stock up on them. They are good!" —Gracie's Choice
"My son had a fever of 102.9 earlier this evening. We still had hours before we could give any oral meds and we're getting concerned. Within 15 min his fever went down to 102.5 and continued to go down to 102.3. Not only did it keep it down but it helped us make it to the next dosage of oral meds and we were so relieved! We LOVE these and ALWAYS have them around the house for when our son gets a fever. They help bring the fever down in between doses of Tylenol. They also help bring down a high fever a few more degrees. Our house will NEVER be without!" —Chuck
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.48.
3. And a touchless forehead thermometer that takes mere seconds to read anyone's temperature, no annoyingly sticking it under a tongue or armpit. Yes, that means you can check your child's temp while they're fast asleep!
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used different thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
4. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair reviewers can't get enough of for quickly and painlessly resurrecting those cherubic curls in one simple spray-on step! Bonus: there's no worries about parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, because it doesn't contain any.
Reviewers like it for creating soft and shiny wavy and curly hair — from type 2a to type 4c.
Promising review: "I have been struggling with my toddler’s super curly hair. (My hair is hopelessly straight.) Bath time hair brushing led to meltdown level screaming — no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed, and occasionally as a refresh in the morning, has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair — she’s obsessed with it, too." —LDacy
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. An Itzy Ritzy adjustable stroller organizer so you don't have to somehow balance a purse on your shoulder (or dig it out of the abyss at the bottom of the stroller) at the same time you're trying to juggle your baby and enjoy a nice walk. Your keys, water bottle or coffee, and phone will sit at your fingertips, and it'll look designer-level stylish.
They're made by Itzy Ritzy, a small, parent-owned business invested in making cute, safe, and useful things parents need. Reviewers love it because it's great if you don't want to lug the whole diaper bag with you, or if you want to just grab something without digging for it!
Promising review: "Love the quality. It’s so well made. It’s simple and not too bulky. Something to hold my wallet, keys, phone, hand sanitizer, and a cup if I needed. After adding my essentials there’s still space for wipes and extra cup. I didn't want a bulky one that would be basically a small version of a diaper bag. Just a cute small purse that attaches to the stroller, like this. Personally for me it’s everything I wanted in a stroller attachment bag." —Henry
Get it from Amazon for $20.88+ (available in eight colors).
6. A wooden puzzle for a brain-stimulating way to learn how the shapes fit together — just like Tetris — but without a screen in sight.
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.
Promising review: "This puzzle has been a huge hit with my 4-year-old and 6-year-old grandsons. Each was able to play with it in a unique and challenging way. The quality is great and it is light weight as well so it is easy to store and get out." —BoiseMom
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar to help your preschooler learn the days of the week, months of the year, and daily weather in a firsthand way that's right at their height. Make it a part of your routine, and soon it'll be the first thing they gleefully want to do each day!
Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves updating this calendar each morning. It's a great daily activity and helps with planning what activities are on the schedule for that day. It also helps him learn the days of the week and what day of the month it is." —familyof3
Get it from Amazon for $18.79.
8. CeraVe moisturizing cream many reviewers say is their holy grail, it just works that well on both eczema flare-ups (it has has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance) and flaky, dry winter skin. Exceptional moisturizing that soothes and helps protect skin? Fragrance- and paraben-free? Check and check.
Promising review: "We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes).
9. A mom-invented bug bite suction tool with reviews to support its Shark Tank fame. If you use it within the first few minutes of a bite, it sucks out the venom that causes itching and swelling, so no one's tormented by the constant need to scratch.
Promising review: "This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation. My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" —Reyka Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four colors and in two-packs and three-packs).
10. An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide — just look at the gif below! It unfolds in mere SECONDS, changing any blah stretch of space into a little playground perfect for too-cold, too-hot, or rainy days! And when it's time to tidy, it folds up flat just as easily and stores away.
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30-second setup video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).