34 Parenting Products That’ll Make You Say, “Why Didn’t I Buy This Sooner”

Each pack contains four sheets.

Promising reviews: "I can't rave enough about these gel sheets! They really help cool the temperature down and in my case, my daughter sometimes shows immediate (5–10 minutes) relief after I apply the sheet on her forehead. Each box contains four gel sheets contained in two separate packs. You can easily tear the packaging without using scissors, so that is a good thing about it. A gel sheet will last up to eight hours. I never had any issues of the unused ones getting dry or hard inside the original packaging. The gel sheet adheres pretty well to the skin of a child. It does not slide or come off even when the child sleeps sideways. It does not hurt to peel it off. My daughter is 3 and she likes when I put one on her. Mommies, stock up on them. They are good!" —Gracie's Choice

"My son had a fever of 102.9 earlier this evening. We still had hours before we could give any oral meds and we're getting concerned. Within 15 min his fever went down to 102.5 and continued to go down to 102.3. Not only did it keep it down but it helped us make it to the next dosage of oral meds and we were so relieved! We LOVE these and ALWAYS have them around the house for when our son gets a fever. They help bring the fever down in between doses of Tylenol. They also help bring down a high fever a few more degrees. Our house will NEVER be without!" —Chuck

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.48.