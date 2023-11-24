Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
1. A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 60% off with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies they can customize with built-in funny filters. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???
2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — a card game you can play together as a family on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!
3. A popular activity pad for 31% off to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!
4. An arts and crafts kit for 23% off chock full of everything and anything to inspire your little one to create a fun paper plate animal friend to hang with (so you can get some chores done, finally).
5. A bike for kids 5 and up for 38% off at Walmart, so you can watch their eyes grow wide with excitement when they see such a BIG BOX under the tree, then get to teach them how to ride and eventually go on fun family bike rides together!
6. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 36% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.
7. A Minnie Mouse "Bow-tel" Hotel for 30% off with so many exciting features your little one won't know what else to do but squeal with joy — seriously, it has four levels, a slide, lights, and sounds.
8. A Barbie Vacation House playset for 40% off from Target that features a cool swinging chair that doubles as an elevator, a wall that flips from a birthday party scene to a movie theater (if only our real houses could do that), and over 30 pieces of furniture and other fun accessories, including a puppy! And it folds up when not in use, so it won't take up SO much space.
9. Or the epic 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off at Amazon complete with 75+ pieces, a *three-story slide*, and enough space to hold a slumber party with four dolls — because every night is girls' night. It even comes with a puppy and pet-friendly features like a doggy door and bed.
10. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles at Amazon for 46% off (the best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.
11. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.
12. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
13. A bubble machine for 20% off *plus* an additional 5% off that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
14. A balance bike for 20% off that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.
15. A three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette for 45% off — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.
16. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.
17. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset that's 54% off at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.
18. A dino race track for 44% off at Amazon; it comes complete with T Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track. Now every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...
19. A marble run set for 36% off at Amazon so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.
20. A superhero costume set from Meri Meri for 50% off that your kiddo will don to save...is the the day? — well, you might not be entirely sure what's being saved, but whatever it is, you'll definitely be impressed!
21. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book for 30% off at Amazon that'll help your kiddos pick up more than 100 common words (everything from animals to food to colors to opposites and more) in both English and Spanish. Reviewers say it actually holds kid's attention through the bright colors and interactive buttons and sounds.
22. An electric bumper car for 47% off at Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.
23. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 56% off at Amazon compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.
24. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so you can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time you find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!
25. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for up to 50% off at Amazon that actually *has some suction* so that when your kid is mimicking you and wants to "help out" around the house, they're actually getting a little bit of vacuuming done.
26. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off at Amazon; it's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!
27. A très chic pickleball set for 35% off, plus an extra 10% off at Amazon that comes with four paddles, four balls (two indoor, two outdoor), and a netted carrying bag for anyone who wants to get into the super popular sport — or wants to refresh their equipment.
28. A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle for 33% off at Amazon for kids who aren't easily amused and need something *really* cool to pique their curiosity. This cube can be manipulated into more than 70 shapes with tons of patterns to keep them busy, so it'll be a hit with parents too.
29. A rotating puzzle board for 15% off at Amazon so the jigsaw genius in your life has a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has six drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner. It even has a cover to keep the partially done puzzle perfectly in place!
30. A flying orb with flashing lights for 20% off at Amazon that floats in the air then zooms back to you for a gift that'll leave everyone who tries it wide-eyed and amazed at their magical abilities. Like, look at that mesmerizing gif!
32. The dodgeball-like card game Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off at Amazon, where you get to literally throw cute foam burritos at your opponents! Many reviewers say it's fun for all ages, so if you play with your kids, you'll love it too!
33. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 20% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!
34. A classic Little Tikes slide for 13% off you may have had when *you* were a kid — it's extremely easy to set up and will provide your mini-me with hours of fun (just wait until they discover they can climb back up the slide all on their own).
35. A rechargeable activity cube for 40% off at Amazon — it has nine games in one, because some kids really do require endless possibilities to stay busy. They can play solo or with friends thanks to a collection of one- and two-player games, including a fun version of Simon Says and Tic-Tac-Toe!
36. A cactus toy for up to 16% off because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.
37. Toniebox Audio Player Paw Patrol Starter Set for 9% off, which is essentially a tiny stereo toddlers can control all on their own just by swapping out which character magnetically sits on top of it. Each individual figure tells different stories and sings different songs — it's a great way to keep kids entertained without a screen.
38. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 10% off featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
39. 30% off an art easel with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!
