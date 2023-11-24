Skip To Content
39 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

Don’t wait until these are back to full price (or worse, sold out).

by Natalie Brown, Heather Braga, Courtney Lynch

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1. A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 60% off with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies they can customize with built-in funny filters. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???

a child playing with a kids smart watch
Amazon

Promising review: "Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Get it from Amazon for $24.89+ (originally $69.99; available in five colors).


2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off — a card game you can play together as a family on cold winter nights or even at the beach when the weather (eventually) warms up again. Hope your little ones are ready for endless giggles!

a game of taco goat cheese pizza
Amazon

You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins! Dolphin Hat Games is a small business.

Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (originally $9.99).

3. A popular activity pad for 31% off to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers. My 3-year-old loves doing these cutouts, and I enjoy them as well. The pictures are vibrant and pleasing. The puzzles are fun. The scissors are wonderful for small hands." —Holly

Get it from Amazon for $5.49 (originally $7.99).

4. An arts and crafts kit for 23% off chock full of everything and anything to inspire your little one to create a fun paper plate animal friend to hang with (so you can get some chores done, finally).

Amazon, amazon.com

The set comes with 12 cute animal pattern cards, 12 colored paper trays, and 144 double-sided foam adhesives.

Promising review: "This craft kit is easy for a toddler to manage and creates cute animals. The double sided adhesive works very well." —Beachy1

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $12.99; available in three styles).

5. A bike for kids 5 and up for 38% off at Walmart, so you can watch their eyes grow wide with excitement when they see such a BIG BOX under the tree, then get to teach them how to ride and eventually go on fun family bike rides together!

model on the blue bike with pink accents and tassels
Walmart

One of my favorite memories from when I was a kid! Also check out all of Walmart's Black Friday outdoor toy deals, including more styles of bikes! 

Promising review: "I purchased this bike for my six-year-old for her birthday online. The bike came in a box but the assembly was easy as 1-2-3 — I literally assembled the bike in less than 10 minutes. Good quality, very sturdy, nice colors. I have to give this bike to thumbs up, it's exactly what I expected and exactly what I needed." —krystal 

Get it from Walmart for $48 (originally $78).

6. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 36% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.

model playing with the toy
Amazon

Promising reviews: "This has taken our pretend play to a whole new level of excitement. This interactive toy encourages imaginative play and provides endless entertainment for kids. One of the things I love most about this is its realistic design. It mimics the look of an actual car steering wheel, complete with turn signals, gear shift, and ignition key. The attention to detail is remarkable and adds to the authenticity of the play experience. It truly sparks the imagination, allowing kids to feel like they are driving a car. The wooden construction is sturdy and well-made, ensuring that this toy will stand up to active children's rough-and-tumble play. It is a durable piece that can be passed down to younger siblings or friends, making it a wise investment." —The Reviewer

"I bought this for my two-and-a-half-year-old niece. She absolutely loved it. Out of all of the gifts she got this is the one she kept coming back to and played with it all day!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99)

7. A Minnie Mouse "Bow-tel" Hotel for 30% off with so many exciting features your little one won't know what else to do but squeal with joy — seriously, it has four levels, a slide, lights, and sounds.

a minnie mouse bowtel hotel
Amazon

Promising review: "Super cute, great for children who aren’t old enough to play with houses that have tiny pieces. My niece loves Minnie Mouse and was super happy to open it for her Christmas present." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (originally $52.99).

8. A Barbie Vacation House playset for 40% off from Target that features a cool swinging chair that doubles as an elevator, a wall that flips from a birthday party scene to a movie theater (if only our real houses could do that), and over 30 pieces of furniture and other fun accessories, including a puppy! And it folds up when not in use, so it won't take up SO much space.

model next to the two-story playhouse
Target

And check out all of Target's Black Friday toy deals!

Promising reviews: "Great purchase! Quick and easy assembly. My daughter loves it!" —Mamaof2

"Perfect size Barbie house that folds to store. Way better value than the Barbie Dream house!!" —Nonna

Get it from Target for $68.99 (originally $114.99). 

9. Or the epic 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off at Amazon complete with 75+ pieces, a *three-story slide*, and enough space to hold a slumber party with four dolls — because every night is girls' night. It even comes with a puppy and pet-friendly features like a doggy door and bed.

the dreamhouse
Amazon

Promising review: "I’m 36 yrs old and caught Barbie fever from the movie big time. I bought this because I couldn’t resist anymore, and I don’t regret it at all. It’s a beautiful pink girliepop dream and I just want to be 10 yrs old again!! Literally play with and or admire this every day, especially my 2.5 yr old daughter. BUY IT for you and your kids if you’re at all into Barbie, hours of nostalgic playtime." —Jordan Hafford

Price: $139 (originally $199.99) and shop all the Barbie deals here

10. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles at Amazon for 46% off (the best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

Price: $32.19 (originally $59.98) and shop all the Picasso Tile deals on Amazon here

11. A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for 20% off that'll encourage your toddler to dive into some imaginative play *and* keep them occupied so you can sit down for a few minutes and catch your breath.

Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.

Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (originally $59.99).

12. An elephant sprayer for 26% off you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅

an elephant hose spraying toy for a child&#x27;s bath
amazon.com

See it in action on TikTok!

This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10.

Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $26.95; available in four colors).

13. A bubble machine for 20% off *plus* an additional 5% off that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.

Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.

This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his birthday and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present and they all were bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!

Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The amount of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in six colors).

Don't forget to clip the 5% off coupon to get an even deeper discount.

14. A balance bike for 20% off that'll leave any little one grinning from ear to ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.

a toddler on a little red bike
Amazon

My toddler got this for his first birthday and has been consistently playing with it for 7 months. Before he built up the confidence to actually ride it around, he used to have a blast just pushing it around the house. It doesn't take up much room at all and has become a beloved toy in our home.

Promising review: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband like 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa

Get it from Amazon for $42.39 (originally $52.99; available in 10 colors).

15. A three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette for 45% off — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.

a model with the white play kitchen with rose gold finishes
Maisonette

Promising review: "My children love this play kitchen! Also the quality is good and it was easy to assemble." —kenny

Get it from Maisonette for $93.50 (originally $170). 

16. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

Price: $13.99 (originally $29.99; available in four colors).

17. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset that's 54% off at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.

The set with pretend food, money, and a menu
Amazon

See all the other Melissa & Doug toys on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

Promising review: "We got our 3-year-old a play kitchen for Christmas but the play kitchen we got didn't come with any food or dishes. I decided on this set because it comes with little bit of everything and the wooden foods can be flipped over for something different. My son loves playing with this set daily and it was budget friendly. You can never go wrong with Melissa & Doug toys." —Belenvm

Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $37.99).

18. A dino race track for 44% off at Amazon; it comes complete with T Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track. Now every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...

The green track with brides and dino cars
Amazon

Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack

Price: $19.99 (originally $35.99)

19. A marble run set for 36% off at Amazon so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99+; available in three quantities)

20. A superhero costume set from Meri Meri for 50% off that your kiddo will don to save...is the the day? — well, you might not be entirely sure what's being saved, but whatever it is, you'll definitely be impressed!

Meri Meri

It's recommended for kids ages 3–6! It comes with the cape and the leatherette mask and cuffs. And check out all the other cute costumes and party supplies on sale at Meri Meri's Black Friday sale!

Get it from Meri Meri for $34 (originally $68).

21. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book for 30% off at Amazon that'll help your kiddos pick up more than 100 common words (everything from animals to food to colors to opposites and more) in both English and Spanish. Reviewers say it actually holds kid's attention through the bright colors and interactive buttons and sounds.

A reviewer&#x27;s book
amazon.com

Promising review: "This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" —Megan Hennegan

Promising review: "Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy. 👍"  —Zaida

Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99). It also comes in other themes/topics, and those versions are 20% off — check them out here.

22. An electric bumper car for 47% off at Amazon because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

A child sitting on the bumper car in blue
amazon.com

Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

Price: $159.99+ (originally $299.99)

23. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 56% off at Amazon compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

Amazon, amazon.com

Shop all the Osmo deals here.

Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $34.89+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games)

24. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so you can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time you find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!

the puzzle put together, with a cute illustration of a busy chocolate shop
Mudpuppy

This brand makes several different Search & Find puzzles and they're all 30% off right now! 

Get it from Mudpuppy for $10.49 (originally $14.99). 

25. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for up to 50% off at Amazon that actually *has some suction* so that when your kid is mimicking you and wants to "help out" around the house, they're actually getting a little bit of vacuuming done.

A child using the yellow vacuum toy
Amazon

There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kid picks up.

Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99+ available in three colors).

26. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off at Amazon; it's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!

A child watching a movie and reading on the tablet
Amazon

Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price: $124.99 (originally $189.99; available in pink and blue, plus Mickey and Disney Princes themes)

27. A très chic pickleball set for 35% off, plus an extra 10% off at Amazon that comes with four paddles, four balls (two indoor, two outdoor), and a netted carrying bag for anyone who wants to get into the super popular sport — or wants to refresh their equipment.

The green and white striped paddles with set
Amazon

Promising review: "Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" —Choose Kindness

Promising review: "Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" —jaselle

Price: $28.71 (originally $48.99; available in 10 colors) — click the coupon for this price

28. A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle for 33% off at Amazon for kids who aren't easily amused and need something *really* cool to pique their curiosity. This cube can be manipulated into more than 70 shapes with tons of patterns to keep them busy, so it'll be a hit with parents too.

Amazon

You can also collect all nine puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.

Promising review: "Fun for older teens. I bought one each for my 16- and 19-year-old son and daughter for Christmas. It made a great stocking stuffer. It was very intriguing and they enjoyed linking them together for new shapes. The boxes were sturdy enough for teens to manipulate without breaking and the magnets are strong. Not sure if younger hands would be too rough. If forced to move in the wrong direction they could break. The designs were beautiful. I plan to buy a few more for a bigger variety of shapes!" —Shellbug99

Get it from Amazon for $17.50 (originally $25.99; available in 18 designs).

29. A rotating puzzle board for 15% off at Amazon so the jigsaw genius in your life has a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has six drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner. It even has a cover to keep the partially done puzzle perfectly in place!

The board in use on a table
Amazon

Promising review: "A must for people who cannot dedicate a table for puzzles. I have now purchased three of these puzzle boards for gifts. When a table is needed for dinner or another project, it is easy enough to slip the puzzle under a couch or bed without disturbing the puzzle. One of the puzzle boards is used on a coffee table which has a lower level it is placed on when the puzzle is not being worked on." —Tam87

Price: $84.99 (originally $99.99)

30. A flying orb with flashing lights for 20% off at Amazon that floats in the air then zooms back to you for a gift that'll leave everyone who tries it wide-eyed and amazed at their magical abilities. Like, look at that mesmerizing gif!

amazon.com, amazon.com

To see more of how it works, check out this TikTok by @miranda3069.

Promising review: "My kids have had maybe a dozen of these floating ball/hover toys: Baby Yoda ones. Sky Dancers and other dolls that float. I, personally, like this one the best. All the others break so easily. They hit the ground, the blades snap off and crack and that's the end of that. These are encased in a rubbery plastic cage, so, it can smash off of whatever and the blades won't break. Love it. They can actually play with this one and grab it without it hurting their fingers — the other toys you can just kind of put your hand under it and watch it hover, trying to not let it hit the ground, or you can just watch it zip around the house smashing into stuff before you have to go retrieve it. At least with this one you can play by yourself boomerang-ing it back to yourself. Or play catch with someone else. It's funny watching them try to catch it — it's harder than you'd think, as it constantly wants to be moving. Like trying to catch a ball that is actively pushing away from your hand moving in to catch it. It's a little overpriced but this is the best one of these toys I've seen." — Albert

Get it from Amazon for $24.96+ (originally $32; available in eight colors).

31. An Elsa or Moana doll for 37% off so your kiddo can re-enact all their favorite numbers *and* come up with fun new stories...all while staying comfortably under $15, so your wallet stays happy too.

Shop Disney

Get them from Shop Disney: Elsa or Moana for $12.50 (originally $19.99; also available in 23 other characters).

32. The dodgeball-like card game Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off at Amazon, where you get to literally throw cute foam burritos at your opponents! Many reviewers say it's fun for all ages, so if you play with your kids, you'll love it too!

the two foam burritos with the game cards and tokens
Amazon

The goal of the two- to six-player game is to earn points by collecting as many sets of three matching cards as fast as you can (in the outdoor edition, they're oversized cards). Each player starts with their own draw pile, and there are two community draw piles in case your draw pile runs out for a minute or two. There are no turns: each player continually draws from their own pile, then discards their cards into the draw pile of the person on their left. If you collect a set of three special "battle cards," you trigger a battle, and that's where the burrito-throwing comes in! Want to know more? Watch the full Throw Throw Burrito tutorial on YouTube! BTW, It's made by the same people who created the Exploding Kittens game.

Promising review: "I picked up this game as a Black Friday impulse buy, and I can’t believe how incredibly awesome it is! My wife and I played a couple rounds one evening when our kids went to sleep, and I’m not sure how they slept through it! We were so rowdy and loud, and there were definitely some close calls with the fragile ornaments on the Christmas tree. If you are even remotely considering buying this game, you should absolutely do it. The only downside is the lack of durability of the foam burritos, but I can’t fault the game for this, because if they made them tougher, I imagine they would be too hard, and would possibly hurt when they hit you. Seriously, this is probably my favorite game at this point, and I will always recommend it!" —Jared Nagreen

Get it from Amazon for $12.39 (originally $24.99). 

33. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 20% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!

Amazon, amazon.com

Some of the activities include: a reusable volcano they can build, paint and erupt; crystals they can grow, rose quartz and pyrite samples they can dig out, a water tornado they can make out of two plastic bottles, a glow-in-the-dark vortex they can make, and 15 different mineral specimens to start their rock collection!

Promising review: "My 8-year-old has had so much fun with these experiments! There are so many to do and keep him busy and interested. Of course I help him and do all of the things that I am not comfortable with him doing (as far as the volcano mixture) but he has been able to excavate gems and grow crystals, mold and paint his volcano and there is a book with exciting new info for him to read and learn. And I love that I get to bond with him while teaching him new things. If I remember, I’ll come back and post updates on his crystals and volcano!" —Brian Loaza

Get it from Amazon for $23.39 (originally $29.99; also available in three other styles).

34. A classic Little Tikes slide for 13% off you may have had when *you* were a kid — it's extremely easy to set up and will provide your mini-me with hours of fun (just wait until they discover they can climb back up the slide all on their own).

Heather Braga /  BuzzFeed, a little tikes slide

My son got this as a gift for his first birthday and he loooooves it. It took my husband literally 5 minutes (if that) to put it together, as it's only two pieces. It's been very durable in the few months we've had it outside and it's very simple to clean (we use the leaf blower to quickly get rid of any debris from the trees above). It's a simple toy but it brings my kid so much joy!

Get it from Amazon for $34.88 (originally $39.99).

35. A rechargeable activity cube for 40% off at Amazon — it has nine games in one, because some kids really do require endless possibilities to stay busy. They can play solo or with friends thanks to a collection of one- and two-player games, including a fun version of Simon Says and Tic-Tac-Toe!

amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this for my son's friend for his birthday present and my son loved it so much that I got him one too! It's great for medium/long car rides. I like him doing something besides looking at a screen the whole car ride. This is fun and competitive. I highly recommend it." —E. Lynch

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99).

36. A cactus toy for up to 16% off because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.

the singing, dancing cactus toy
amazon.com

You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over! My son has had this toy for months and it never fails to make us both laugh. He even went through a phase during which he insisted on taking it on walks with us. It comes pre-loaded with a TON of songs, but my son is happiest when I play the self-recorded song from Encanto.

Promising review: "I saw this on Instagram and HAD to get this for my baby nephew for the holidays. Let it be known, the only people more excited about this gift than me were my sister and brother in law who literally said 'yes!' and high fived when they opened it for him because they also saw it on Insta and wanted to get it for their youngest so bad. It was a huge hit with not only my younger nephew, but also with his 4-year-old brother. Both of them would dance with it and copy its movements, and it was really amusing seeing them enjoy the copy-cat feature. Best gift we ever gave and I highly recommend! It can take a beating if my young nephew was able to handle at 8/9 months :)" —Dov Baruch

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $18.99+; available in six styles).

37. Toniebox Audio Player Paw Patrol Starter Set for 9% off, which is essentially a tiny stereo toddlers can control all on their own just by swapping out which character magnetically sits on top of it. Each individual figure tells different stories and sings different songs — it's a great way to keep kids entertained without a screen.

a toniesbox with various paw patrol character tonies
Amazon

This toy has bought me so much time. My son adores his — even though he's only 1.5 he has had no problem understanding how to turn the Toniebox on, change the volume, and place different characters on top to tell various stories. He's a big fan, as am I! It can also be used while it's charging, so there's no need to worry about your toddler having a meltdown if they want to play with it while the battery is drained (phew). This specific kit comes with the Toniebox as well as Tonies figures of Chase, Skye, Marshall, and Playtime Puppy.

Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (originally $153.96).

38. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess for 10% off featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.

Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.

Get it from Amazon for $44.97 (originally $49.99).

39. 30% off an art easel with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!

model next to the A-frame easel
Crate Kids

Pick up a couple of rolls of easel paper on Amazon for $9.99!

Promising review: "One of my favorite Crate purchases! This easel is awesome. Minimal assembly needed to get it together and it is very sturdy. My daughter loves using this and she will be able use it for years to come." —Greg D 

Get it from Crate Kids for $132.30 (originally $189). 

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.