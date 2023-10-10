BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Skip The FOMO: Check Out These 51 Popular Fall Prime Day Deals Before They End Tonight

    These deals are selling quickly from our posts for a reason, and you’re not going to want to miss out.

    by
    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 40% off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —T. Rune

    Price: $36.60+ (originally $60.99; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing) 

    Clip the 40% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    2. 53% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    3. 27% off a set of eight fridge organizer bins for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.49 (originally $30.68)

    4. Up to 40% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.

    A reviewer showing the back of the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

    Price: $47.70+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

    5. Up to 51% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in sage
    Amazon

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $79.95 (originally $164.95+; available in two colors)

    6. 20% off Essence's Lash Princess mascara which over *100,000* five-star reviewers swear by for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Yeah it's already cheap, but for 20% off you can stock up and save — and actually toss your mascara every three months like we should!

    A reviewer&#x27;s lashes before mascara, after one layer, and after two layers, with dramatic length and volume after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E. Miller

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    7. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to keep with you for every outdoor adventure. Turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95)

    Lifestraw also makes pitchers that are on sale! 

    8. 33% off a 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for in case you've been thinking about giving up on dealing with that goopy, messy detergent bottle. I use something similar to these and they're MUCH lighter and easier to carry to my building's basement laundry than any jug ever has been.

    box of sheets
    Amazon

    They'll also take up a lot less storage space than liquid detergent, and use wayyy less plastic!

    Promising review: "The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." —Wendy

    Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

    9. 30% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!

    My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says: "This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    10. Up to 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $800!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99+ (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes plus with or without Apple Care)

    11. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    12. 35% off a pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    13. Or 30% off a Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen if you know that the strips cause your sensitive gums pain. Instead, you can paint the gel onto your teeth on a regular basis — this set contains about 20 uses — to see remarkable results.

    a reviewer&#x27;s teeth before, slightly yellow, and after, looking several shades whiter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Photo (above) taken in same light. Before use and 2 weeks later, I don’t use it every day only every 3-4 (so this is about 4-5 uses). The photo speaks for itself. I truly notice a difference." —Sarah

    Promising review: "I was hesitant because I have very sensitive teeth. Other products increased that sensitivity or irritated my gums. This one did not. I did notice a little tingling when I got some gel on my gums, but it was not painful. I followed the directions about clicking the button and making sure I could see some of the gel on the bristles before I applied it to my teeth and then letting it dry for a few seconds. Within the first week I began to notice that my coffee stains were greatly improved. The more I used the pen, the whiter my teeth became. I highly recommend this product!" —CM

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99; you can also get 30% off a two pack)

    14. Or! 40% off Lumineux teeth-whitening strips that people with sensitive teeth swear by. If you prefer strips to a pen, but are looking for something a little more gentle, this uses coconut and lemon oil with no harsh bleaches. And psst...the review photos below are after just one use!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so amazed that there was TRULY no tooth sensitivity! I did nine days straight, and I'm now going to do twice a week. Love the difference these strips make on my teeth!" —Dr. Stephen W. Plate

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    15. Up to 41% off THE Amazon Coat, because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)

    16. 25% off a nonaerosol dry shampoo powder with black ginseng and biotin in case your roots get oily FAST, even when you literally shampooed yesterday. It helps quickly soak up grease and refresh hair, without toxic ingredients like benzene. 💪 Plus, it's super easy to apply — all you gotta do is pat it on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok.

    Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie

    Price: $12 (originally $16).

    17. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    18. Or up to 53% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

    19. 22% off Neutrogena HydroBoost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, so every last inch of your skin can stay soft and hydrated even through the driest parts of winter. Reviewers say it absorbs nicely, and even though it's made for your body, can also be used on your face, especially if you have dry skin.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? It goes on smooth and moisturizes really well without being greasy. It takes a little longer than regular lotion to dry but once it is dry, then your skin is silky smooth. My skin is so soft including my feet. It's not really meant for your face but I use it as a night moisturizer. However, if you have oily or combo skin, it will feel a little tacky. If they made this for normal or combo skin, I'd buy a case." —MadM

    Price: $6.98 (typically $8.95)

    20. 30% off a Graco 4Ever car seat designed to provide *ten years* of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions from a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids from 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade. And it features TrueShield technology, protecting more against side impacts.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

    Price: $265.99+ (originally $379.99+)

    21. 35% off a bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    22. 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    The remote and tv plug in stick
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $19.99!

    23. 50% off plus an additional $20 off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) — don't forget to clip the coupon!

    24. 37% off the fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller if you love your pets but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.99)

    25. 20% off a pack of the reviewer-beloved Mighty Patch hydrocolloid acne patches, which you can apply to slightly-popped whiteheads and they'll absorb alllllllll the gunk those zits produce, helping eliminate or at least significantly diminish those pesky pimples. Bonus: it can help remind you not to pick at them, and keeps it protected!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things work wonders. I put them on overnight and the next morning my skin is flat. No bump. If I have a really bad one that takes more than a night, I even wear it to school. I'm not usually the kind of person to do that, but these are so inconspicuous that no one even notices, and when I get home, it's gone." —Audrey

    Price: $9.57 (originally $11.97), and see all the other Mighty Patch Prime Day Deals here, including 30% off a variety pack

    26. Up to 31% off a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

    A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
    amazon.com

    Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

    Price: $27.77+ (originally $39.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). 

    27. 43% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

    Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    28. 38% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 — the newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $27.91 (originally $44.99)

    29. 50% off an American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good 'ol water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    30. 40% off plus another 5% off (clip the coupon!) a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Price: $22.75 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

    31. Up to 41% off a portable iPhone charger because there's nothing more stressful than realizing your phone is at 5% battery and there's no outlet in sight. This lightweight charger would make an excellent stocking stuff for everyone in the fam. I have one and carry it with me EVERYWHERE.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

    Price: $17.67+ (originally $25.99+; available in seven colors)

    32. 30% off the fan-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask you just swipe on before you go to bed (or even before you finish your makeup), and the vitamin C- and antioxidant-packed formula will help leave your lips feeling super soft and moisturized.

    A model applying the lip mask from a jar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent or even soften my lips, without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on, I knew my search was over. And by day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sunup to sundown, and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference — long-wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors at this price)

    33. And! 30% off Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Laneige lip balm lives up to the TikTok hype. The Gummy Bear scent is awesome. Don't need to constantly reapply because the formula is moisturizing. Definitely will order other scents." —Charlotte T

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

    34. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) — you'll get to watch it clean your house for you without even having to stand up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    35. Or 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    36. Up to 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    37. 20% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $13.99)

    38. Up to 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aethetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    reviewer&#x27;s ice with five star review text &quot;tiktok made me buy it&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $16.19+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

    39. 31% off an odor-eliminating spray to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.